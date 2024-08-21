Home World

A man was shot dead in the middle of Frankfurt’s main train station. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

Shots are fired in Frankfurt Central Station and a man dies. The background is unclear, but the identity of the victim and the suspected shooter has now been established.

Frankfurt – The man shot dead in Frankfurt’s main train station was 27 years old. The suspected shooter, who was arrested shortly after the attack, is a 54-year-old, police and prosecutors said. Both are Turkish nationals. Investigations into the motive and background are ongoing.

According to the police’s current findings, the 27-year-old was standing on the platform of platform 9 on Tuesday at around 9 p.m. The 54-year-old approached from behind and fired several shots from a pistol. The man then fled. Federal police officers arrested him without resistance shortly afterwards on platform 7. The victim died at the scene.

The investigators discovered the suspected murder weapon while securing evidence. The 54-year-old is to be brought before a judge today, who will decide whether the suspect will be remanded in custody. dpa