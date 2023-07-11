A thorny and dramatic episode occurred in recent days in Brazil, in the capital Sao Paulo. Gabriela Rings, a young Palmeiras fan, lost her life after two days of agony. She had been hit by a glass bottle outside the city stadium, during a redfight that broke out between local and Flamengo supporters.

On the program was the match between Palmeiras and the Flamengotwo of the most titled teams in the country and at the same time very rivals with each other.

The first signs of what was about to happen came before the match, while many fans were there still outside the Allianz Parque stadium.

Palmeiras supporters were regularly queuing up to buy their tickets when two rival fansfrom Flamengo, have approached.

A fight broke out immediately, with kicks, punches, shoves and glass bottles that have flown.

Just a bottle has hit in the head Gabriela Anelli, a young Palmeiras fan of only 23 years, who collapsed to the ground unconscious.

The rescuers present outside the stadium immediately intervened, who picked up the 23-year-old and transported her to the hospital Holy House of Mercy.

There Gabriela, who already had two cardiac arrests in the ambulance, she was hospitalized for two days. Unfortunately, the serious conditions of the young woman did not allow the doctors to do much and his heart stopped forever.

The message of Palmeiras for Gabriela Rings

The perpetrator of the crazy act was immediately identified and arrested. Clashes then continued throughout the match, which was stopped by the referee several times before ending in a draw.

Palmeiras showed condolences and closeness to the family of the deceased fan, posting a touching message on their social channels. The note reads: