Culiacán.- The night of this Monday, April 4 A man was shot in the head in front of his home. in the Buenos Aires neighborhood, in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The report was given to the authorities at 10:00 p.m. when it was reported that a man was lying on Calle Cabezal and Calle Tercera of said neighborhood. Public security agents immediately moved to the site who, upon arrival, confirmed that it was a man. executed by firearm with a shot to the headwho at the time was identified as Paul “N” and a resident of said neighborhood.

The data provided by the authorities said that he lived in front of the home where he fell dead after being executed by armed individuals who arrived and fled on a motorcycle.

Family members who came to the site said that he had been coming home from work when they surprised him to take his life.

Minutes later, agents from the State Attorney General’s Office arrive at the site to carry out the field work and later order the removal of the body to the amphitheater facilities where they will carry out the corresponding tests.