A suspect was arrested during a major police operation at a school. © Christina Häußler/Einsatz-Report24/dpa

A 15-year-old goes to school and shoots a classmate – this is what is said to have happened in Offenburg. The victim dies, the suspect goes to prison. Many questions are open.

Offenburg – After the fatal shot in a school in Offenburg, the victim representative of the Baden-Württemberg state government offered help to relatives and classmates. “As a victim representative, I and my team are available to all those affected as a contact person,” explained Alexander Schwarz. With those involved on site, it is important to them to be there for them and not to leave them alone in this difficult situation.

A 15-year-old is said to have shot a classmate of the same age in a special needs school on Thursday, who died from his injuries shortly afterwards. The German suspect was taken into custody for suspected manslaughter, as the police and public prosecutor announced in the evening.

“According to the current situation, a personal motive can be considered,” it continued. Details about this initially remained unclear. Another question is where the teenager got the handgun.

According to dpa information, he had even more ammunition with him. The fact that there were no more injuries or even deaths is probably due to a coincidence: an adult who happened to be present held the suspected shooter until the police arrived after a few minutes. This was not a teacher – but rather someone who was authorized to be on the school grounds.

Pastoral care and victim support

The Waldbach School will remain closed this Friday. Mayor Marco Steffens (CDU) explained: “As a city, we are in contact with all authorities and institutions so that we can overcome this difficult situation together. The next few days and weeks will certainly not be easy.”

Emergency pastors from various aid organizations were on site immediately after the crime. They looked after the children, their parents and teachers in a nearby sports hall. “It is incomprehensible to me how a young human life was ended today,” said school director Hans-Peter Kopp. “On the part of the city, we are offering all the help we can to support the affected parents, their children, teachers and childcare workers as well as the psychologists from the police and emergency pastors from the aid organizations in the coming days.”

Victims’ Representative Schwarz said: “I am very shocked that such a terrible act occurred at a school in our country.” He expressed his condolences to the relatives of the killed student. “But we also think of the numerous young students who experienced terrible things and had to endure great fear for hours.” The victim representative is the contact person for all relatives as well as people who were injured themselves or who witnessed the event as an eyewitness.

The Catholic Archbishop Stephan Burger from Freiburg said: “The horrific act of violence at the Offenburg school shocks me deeply and leaves me stunned.” Even though many questions remain unanswered, it is clear: “Violence and bloodshed leave a legacy, no matter why and where, always only pain and despair.” dpa