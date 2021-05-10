The US police announced that seven people were shot dead during a Colorado birthday party.

The sources stated that “seven people, including the perpetrator, were killed in a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA, at dawn on Sunday, after the shooter attacked a birthday party where his girlfriend was among the invitees.”

Police said they found at the scene of the accident six dead and an adult man with serious injuries, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds.