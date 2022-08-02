Santiago Buitrago triumphs in the first stage of the Vuelta Burgos. The Colombian from Bahrain Victorius made a void in the final on the ramp that led to the Burgos finish (157 km fraction). The 22-year-old, who won the Lavarone stage at the Giro 2022, preceded in order the Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro (EF) and the British Geoghgan Hart (Ineos), then Jai Hindley and Vincenzo Nibali. Tomorrow second stage, Vivar del Cid-Villadiego of 158 km.