The Colombian from Bahrain won the first stage of the race in Spain. Fifth Nibali. In Sanok, in the fourth stage, success of the German of UAE Emirates. Higuita remains leader
Santiago Buitrago triumphs in the first stage of the Vuelta Burgos. The Colombian from Bahrain Victorius made a void in the final on the ramp that led to the Burgos finish (157 km fraction). The 22-year-old, who won the Lavarone stage at the Giro 2022, preceded in order the Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro (EF) and the British Geoghgan Hart (Ineos), then Jai Hindley and Vincenzo Nibali. Tomorrow second stage, Vivar del Cid-Villadiego of 158 km.
The fourth stage of the Tour of Poland – 179.4 km Lesko-Sanok – was won by Pascal Ackermann. The German of UAE Emirates beat the Belgian Jordi Meeus of Bora Hansgrohe and Jonahthan Milan (Bahrain Victorous), in second third place in this race. The Colombian Higuita remains the leader in the standings, ahead of the Spanish Bilbao, 4 ”behind. Third was the Belgian Hermans at 6 “and fourth Ulissi at 10”.
August 2, 2022 (change August 2, 2022 | 19:05)
