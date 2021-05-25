BLM activist and mother of two Sasha Johnson was shot in London and is seriously injured in hospital. Scotland Yard suspects no targeted attack.

London – The well-known Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in London on Monday night. The mother of two children is in hospital with severe head injuries. Her party “Take the Initiative” announced that the young woman had been shot in the head. The British police Scotland Yard do not assume that the 27-year-old was the victim of a targeted attack. There is currently no evidence of this, the police authority announced on Tuesday.

According to police, Johnson was at a party in a private house in the Peckham neighborhood when four black men in dark clothes entered the garden and fired a gun. The perpetrators were able to escape. The search was initially unsuccessful.

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson shot in London after numerous death threats

“We are aware of Sasha’s involvement in the” Black Lives Matter * “movement and understand the concern that this causes in some groups,” said police spokeswoman Alison Heydari. However, there were no indications of a targeted attack, nor were there any known threats against Johnson. The mother of two children helped organize protests against racism in the summer of 2020. After the fact, her party, Take the Initiative, reported that Johnson had received numerous death threats. (dpa / aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.