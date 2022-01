A 21-year-old prisoner of the Den Hey-Acker juvenile detention center in Breda escaped this afternoon and was later shot dead by the police in the middle of the road in Belgium. This happened after a wild shooting, in which more than thirty bullets were discharged, the public prosecutor in Antwerp confirms. The fatal incident was preceded by a hostage situation and brief kidnapping.

