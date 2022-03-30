A 33-year-old Scotsman was found guilty in the Glasgow court today in the murder case of Martin Kok, the Dutch crime blogger and ex-criminal who was shot dead in 2016 at a sex club in Laren.
It’s about Christopher Hughes. He entrapped the 49-year-old Kok on December 8, 2016. Hughes kept him busy, taking him to the sex club and messaged the shooter just before they left the club again. Kok was hit by several bullets in his car in the parking lot of the sex club in Laren.
Hughes belonged to a Scottish crime organization and was described by the police as a ‘tough street fighter’. The group had links with Colombian drug cartels and the Italian mafia. Hughes was eventually arrested in Italy in January 2020.
The gunshot was found guilty of murder, drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons. He will hear his sentence next month.
Kok was a criminal for years before he started the crime news website Vlinderscrime. On it he wrote about Ridouan Taghi, among other things. Taghi is suspected of ordering Kok’s murder. The case has been added to the long series of liquidations, or attempts and preparations for this, in the Marengo trial.
Watch our videos about Taghi and the Marengo process here:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Shot #guilty #murder #case #Martin #Kok
Leave a Reply