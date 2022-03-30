It’s about Christopher Hughes. He entrapped the 49-year-old Kok on December 8, 2016. Hughes kept him busy, taking him to the sex club and messaged the shooter just before they left the club again. Kok was hit by several bullets in his car in the parking lot of the sex club in Laren.

Hughes belonged to a Scottish crime organization and was described by the police as a ‘tough street fighter’. The group had links with Colombian drug cartels and the Italian mafia. Hughes was eventually arrested in Italy in January 2020.