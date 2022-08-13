The Seventh (“Leningrad”) Symphony by Dmitry Shostakovich performed by the St. Petersburg State Academic Symphony Orchestra was performed on Victory Square in St. Petersburg on Saturday, August 13.

Concerts and events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the first performance of the symphony in besieged Leningrad continue in the city.

The Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov thanked the team and artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist of Russia, Honored Artist of Russia Alexander Titov for the opportunity to hear the immortal work once again.

“Immortal music sounded in a sacred place for the inhabitants of our city – at the monument to the heroic defenders of Leningrad. This symphony is a true hymn to life and struggle. It contains the will and faith in victory in the most difficult period of the Great Patriotic War, ”the governor quotes Telegram press service of the city administration.

It is noteworthy that the broadcast of the concert from Victory Square was seen by residents of Donbass, including Mariupol, the sister city of the Northern capital. Broadcasts were also conducted on the territory of Kherson, Zaporozhye and Kharkiv regions.

On August 9, Shostakovich’s Seventh Symphony on the Spit of Vasilievsky Island in St. Petersburg was performed by the All-Russian Youth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Yuri Bashmet. In his welcoming address to the participants and listeners, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Shostakovich’s symphony one of the pinnacles of world culture, unique in content and expressiveness. He also emphasized the legendary history of the creation of a musical work, and the influence that it has on the feelings, hopes and destinies of people.