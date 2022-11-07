In a hard-fought race over 1500 m, the woman from Dresden was also able to secure silver in Salt Lake City.

Anna Seidel (l) of Germany, competes in the quarterfinals of the women’s 1,500 heat at the World Cup in short track speed skating in Utah. Image: dpa

ESuccessful World Cup for Anna Seidel: The short tracker won the silver medal in the final over 1500 m in Salt Lake City/Utah. Seidel ran the course in 2:26.743 minutes and was only beaten by South Korean Gil-Li Kim (2:26.530). Previously, the woman from Dresden had already beaten the German record she had set over 1000 m by almost three seconds.

With her second place, Seidel benefited from the disqualification of Hanne Desmet from Belgium. In a hard-fought race, Desmet actually finished second, but she had previously touched Seidel and Canadian Courtney Sarault, which was illegal.

The Dutch Olympic champions Suzanne Schulting and Xandra Velzeboer did not compete because they were concentrating on the 500 and 1000m races. For Seidel it was the fourth World Cup silver medal.