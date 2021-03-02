Jessica Diggins is a successful cross-country skier and an enthusiastic skier even without boards on her feet. In the summer, the 29-year-old American does training runs almost every day on the Appalachian Trail, a long-distance hiking trail in the Appalachian Mountains. Shorts, T-shirt, running shoes. The feeling of freedom that every jogger knows – but that winter sports enthusiasts sometimes get away with. Because they practice their discipline – as the name suggests, in the cold season.

On this Tuesday, however, the seasons and climate zones apparently overlapped again, one may blame it on climate change or simply ascribe it to the spring weather. At the Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, in any case, the temperatures shot up in the Allgäu in bright sunshine so that the thought of ice had nothing to do with sport.

For Jessica Diggins, cross-country skiing is not just sport, but mostly pure joy, garnished with success. In 2018, she and her teammate Kikkan Randall even won the gold medal in the team sprint at the Olympic Games, making the two of them the first American Olympic champions in the history of Nordic skiing.

But she doesn’t want to sweat too much for her success either. And so the all-American girl cut off her racing suit before the start of the ten-kilometer race this Tuesday in Oberstdorf and took on the World Cup competition in shorts and an almost sleeveless shirt – just like her teammate Sadie Maubet Bjornsen and others who followed suit. Literally, freestyle.



No hypothermia, just exhaustion: Sadie Maubet Bjornsen helps Jessica Diggins at the finish.

:



Image: AP





In view of the constantly rising average temperatures, a new market for sportswear is apparently opening up: the short look for ice princesses. By the way, the World Cup race was won once again by the Norwegian Therese Johaug, the personified snow queen of her sport, meanwhile twelve-time world champion and also entrepreneur for functional winter sports clothing. In the World Cup track this time she was traditionally dressed for a cross-country skier, but last summer she had already proven that she is also an excellent runner in shorts. In a solo run at the “Impossible Games” in Oslo, she undercut the world championship norm for athletes over 10,000 meters even without snow.

“Tempting to jump around in shorts and a bikini”

After ten kilometers of Nordic cross-country freestyle, Jessica Diggins was lying in her shorts in the sunshine this Tuesday – but also on the snow in the Allgäu, which was still quite cold. The American had exhausted herself completely in 24 minutes and 21 seconds, but ended up with six seconds behind the bronze place of the Swede Ebba Andersson in fourth place.

The blazing sun bothered all cross-country skiers, which is precisely why the German team boss Peter Schlickenrieder urged reason. “The weather naturally tempts you to jump around here in shorts and bikini. But that’s exactly what brings a cold or a cold to your throat, ”said Schlickenrieder with all the experience of his 51 years.

The best runner of the German team, Victoria Carl, started in long pants and finished in 14th place. “We only have one racing suit,” said the 25-year-old from Zella-Mehlis after the race and added: “It’s very expensive.” To cut it up, “that’s just too bad for me.”