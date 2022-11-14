Home page World

Of: Caspar Felix Hoffman, Clara Veiga Pinto

Split

After winning millions, Dortmund course agent Y. won another 1,700 euros. © Tom Weller/dpa/symbol picture

Only recently Kursät Y. from Dortmund won around 10 million euros – and quit his job. Now he has won the lottery again.

Update from Monday, November 14, 3:30 p.m.: The Dortmund course agent Y., nicknamed Chico, has already returned lotto won. This time it was 1700 euros. This was reported first picture. But he also spent “a lot of money” on lottery tickets again. He couldn’t help it, it was just too much fun for him.

Kursät Y. used to bet on the same numbers. For around ten years, however, he has relied on random numbers (so-called “quick tips”) and system certificates, spending thousands of euros on them. Despite winning millions, the two-time lottery winner wants to continue to live in the dingy northern part of Dortmund (see the first report from November 9): “I know every corner here, I remain a child of the street,” he said picture told.

Huge lottery win: Stahlarbeiter is now a multi-millionaire and buys his favorite café

First report from Wednesday, November 9th, 6.30 p.m.: Dortmund/Kassel – He came to Germany from Turkey at the age of twelve. Kursät Y., also called Chico, worked in the stainless steel works in Dortmund. But now his dream has come true. Chico won the lottery and is now a multi-millionaire.

The 41-year-old won a total of 9,927,511.60 euros and with journalists from the picture on sunday spoken. When he found out about his luck, he couldn’t breathe, he describes the situation. “I screamed with happiness as I walked the streets to my parents. Everyone thought I was crazy. At home I cried out, ‘Mom, we’re rich!’” he said picture on sunday.

Kürsat Y. from Dortmund has become a multi-millionaire by playing the lottery. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/Illustration

Lottery win in Dortmund: Chico resigns from his boss

His father and grandfather were guest workers in Germany. He did an apprenticeship as a car mechanic and later started working as a crane operator at Thyssen. He quit his job immediately after winning the lottery: He explained to his boss: “I’m not coming anymore, I’m rich now.”

It wasn’t the first time the steel worker had played the lottery. The 41-year-old has long dreamed of a better life. He spent thousands of euros on his hobby for over 15 years and occasionally made a profit: “Sometimes 1,000 euros, sometimes it was 3,000,” he said picture on sunday.

Almost 10 million euros: the winner had forgotten the note

Chico said about the big day: “But then I forgot the note until I read in the newspaper: The lucky guy who hit the jackpot on Saturday lives in Dortmund: 9,783,563.50 euros.”

He immediately went to the nearest lottery shop. “They just told me it was a central profit. I had to fill out forms but couldn’t find out more.”

Porsche, Ferrari and regular café: Chico makes no secret of the profit

Even with his acquaintances, Chico made no secret of his wealth. “Everyone should know how rich I am!” he says picture on sunday. “Suddenly everyone is my friends. Many want my money. But I remember clearly who stood by me when I was down. The millions don’t change me, I certainly don’t forget where I come from.”

Chico wants as many people as possible to know about his win, although the lottery companies warn against it. “I don’t care. I can take good care of myself and am well protected. The money has long been in safe hands,” says Chico.

According to his own statements, Kursät Y. now bought a Ferrari, a Porsche and a fine watch – “only as an investment,” he says. He even owns his favorite café now.

Also a tipster from Hesse recently won millions at the Eurojackpot. He was only missing one number for the big hit. (Clara Pinto)