Washington – The outdoor label Patagonia has made a hidden but clear statement against Donald Trump. The American company has embroidered a clear request on the back of the sewn labels: “Vote the Assholes out” – “Votes the assholes out”.

USA: Patagonia hides a clear message in its clothing

The clear message is aimed at customers and calls for them to vote out the current government – Donald Trump *. On Twitter many voices seem to be in favor of the action. “I’m there,” confirmed a user. “Oh my god, I love that,” commented another.

Patagonia tags have a new message. pic.twitter.com/0azyAVmOuh – Michael Li 李 之 樸 (@mcpli) September 10, 2020

But some also had doubts as to whether the photo was real, and Patagonia really spread that message. A spokeswoman for the company confirmed that this is actually the case NBC News. “It refers to politicians from all parties who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science, not because they don’t know how to better it, but because their pockets are filled with money from oil and gas interests,” said Tessa Byers.

Patagonia makes political statement against climate deniers

Patagonia has long been committed to climate protection. Therefore, the news is not directed against the current government, but against climate deniers. Because US President Donald Trump* known to be the threat of Climate crisis downplayed, he should definitely be included. The message can be found on the labels of the “Men’s and Women’s Road to Regenerative” shorts.

In addition, the American label has also protected the democracy made a task, as the company describes it in a press release. Because the label sees free elections threatened, Patagonia wants to actively contribute to supporting democracy. The manufacturer closes its headquarters and shops on US Election Day *, November 3rd, and offers its employees additional vacation days so that they can volunteer as election workers.

Before the approaching one US election is the political mood in the USA heated. The TV duel between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden turned into a mud fight. The result of subsequent surveys * is clear. (lb)