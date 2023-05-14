FromChristoph Gschossmann close

Mesut Özil advertises for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Shortly before the election, he published a photo on Twitter and Instagram.

Ankara – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan needs all the support he can get ahead of the May 14 elections in Turkey: he is six percentage points behind his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the latest polls. Erdogan is now receiving support from Mesut Özil: As in 2018, the former world-class footballer posted a photo with Erdogan. At that time, Mesut Özil’s campaign support for the Turkish President caused a scandal – and heralded the end of Özil’s career.

Özil: “We are always with you, Mr. President”

On his verified Instagram and Twitter account, the 34-year-old world champion from 2014 posted a photo on Saturday night in which he smiled and shook hands with the serious-looking Erdogan. Özil wrote: “We are always with you, Mr. President.” On Instagram he posted another picture with Erdogan.

Before Turkey’s 2023 election, Erdogan makes big campaign promises

Meanwhile, Erdogan himself tried to win over undecided voters by making big promises. He has reiterated that if he is re-elected on May 14th, one of his priorities will be the drafting of a new constitution.

Erdogan spoke of a final democratization of the country. “We want a new civil and libertarian constitution written in the spirit of the national will for Turkey. If this succeeds, it means that the last clouds over our democracy will be cleared. This will be one of the main goals of Turkey’s vision of the century,” the Turkish president said in an address marking the 155th anniversary of the State Council on May 10 in Ankara. He will give priority to the issue immediately after the elections and submit a draft to Parliament. The newspaper also reported on the speech Hurriyet.

In Turkey, 400 votes are required to change the constitution

Erdogan continued: “We have raised the standards of our democracy by drawing clearer boundaries between the legislative, executive and judiciary branches. With this constitutional amendment we also added the notion of ‘impartiality’ to the principle of ‘independence’. With this, we have taken an important step in saving the judiciary from the earlier disputes in which it used to end up.”

Turkey will elect a president and 600-seat parliament in elections on Sunday (May 14). 400 votes are required to amend the constitution. A constitutional amendment that receives between 360 and 400 votes may be put to a referendum. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been working on a new constitution for a long time, but was unable to submit it to parliament for lack of a majority.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu: The Story of Erdogan’s Challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu: The Story of Erdogan’s Challenger

Noisy national team resignation from Özil in 2018

Erdogan has been president since 2014 and has had more power than ever since the introduction of a presidential system in 2018. He can largely rule without parliament. Critics fear that the country with around 85 million inhabitants could slide completely into autocracy if Erdogan wins again. The opposition wants to return to the parliamentary system.

Elections in Turkey in the live ticker Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu – who will be the next president? Follow all developments and results in the live ticker for the Turkey election. See also Photo artist revealed the motives for creating the calendar "My Choice"

With his noisy resignation from the national team after the preliminary round at the 2018 World Cup, Özil had massively criticized the top of the German Football Association. Before the finals, the Gelsenkirchen native had been criticized for his photos with Erdogan at the time. The 92-time German national player, who was last active in Turkey with Basaksehir Istanbul, officially ended his career almost two months ago. (cgsc with dpa)

In the polls for the Turkish election, Erdogan is behind challenger Kilicdaroglu. His interior minister is already having the military provide armored vehicles.

List of rubrics: © Screenshot Mesut Özil @ Twitter