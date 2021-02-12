The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann is withdrawing from the current election campaign for the upcoming state elections for private reasons. But he will continue his government business.

D.he Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) is withdrawing from the current election campaign for the upcoming state elections in mid-March for private reasons. His wife was sick, he announced on Friday via the State Ministry in Stuttgart. But he will continue his government business.

