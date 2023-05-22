FromBedrettin Bölükbasi close

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are fighting for the votes of the nationalist Sinan Ogan before Turkey’s runoff election. He now wants to explain who he will support.

Update from May 22, 4:35 p.m.: At the press conference in Ankara, Sinan Ogan stated that Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s opposition alliance failed to establish a “perspective for the future” and persuade Ogan. In addition, the alliance missed “the factor of stability”. “I call on our voters to vote for Mr. Erdogan in the second round of the election,” said nationalist Ogan.

Apparently he has agreed with Erdogan, among other things, on an uninterrupted “fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK and Hezbollah” and the repatriation of refugees. Everything will be done to deport migrants to their countries, Ogan said. There is now a calendar for the repatriation of refugees and the calendar will be implemented as soon as possible. In addition, security measures at the Turkish borders will be increased. It is important that the parliament and the office of the president are in one hand, stressed Ogan.

After conversation with Erdogan: Ogan changes his mind

Update from May 22, 3:55 p.m.: Apparently, the nationalist Sinan Ogan actually wants to support Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the runoff. Anonymous Turkish sources shared this with the English publication Middle East Eye with. Ogan originally wanted to support opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. But after his meeting with Erdogan, he probably changed his mind and opted for the Turkish president. Several of Erdogan’s allies are now also talking about the fact that Ogan will announce support for Erdogan.

Türkiye run-off election: Voting abroad has already begun

Update from May 22, 2:29 p.m.: Voting for the runoff election for the Turkish presidency has begun in Germany. In Baden-Württemberg, too, numerous people cast their votes on Saturday. Hundreds lined up in the long line in front of the polling station in the Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart, and in Karlsruhe voters sometimes had to wait several hours. There are two of several locations in Germany where Turkish nationals can vote on the future Turkish president. According to the police, there were no incidents.

Ogan wants to announce decision: Does Erdogan get support from the nationalist?

First report from May 22, 9:53 a.m.: Istanbul – At the Türkiye Election 2023 on May 14, nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan drew little attention. The polls did not rate his share of the vote as particularly high. But he surprised everyone and secured 5.2 percent of the vote. In the runoff election on Sunday (May 28) between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroğlu he is considered the kingmaker, tipping the scales. Both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are fighting for Ogan’s support and his voters. In a press conference, the nationalist now wants to announce which candidate he supports.

He will announce his decision at 4 p.m. (5 p.m. local time), he said in a post on Twitter. There has been speculation in Turkey for days if he will support him. Amidst the discussions, both the government and the opposition held meetings with Ogan and the Zafer party (in English: Victory Party), which put Ogan on as a candidate in the election. Kilicdaroglu met with Zafer boss Ümit Özdag at his party headquarters last Friday (May 19). On the same day, Ogan visited President Erdogan in his office.

According to the Turkish broadcaster Habertürk, however, Kilicdaroglu met the nationalist before Ogan’s visit to Erdogan. The meeting was kept secret, the broadcaster reported. After the talks between Ogan and Kilicdaroglu, Özdag informed the board of the Zafer party, it said. Both the meeting with Erdogan and the talks with Kilicdaroglu were “positive”, the Ogan camp told the Turkish media.

In public appearances over the past few days, Ogan has repeatedly refused to give any indication as to whether he is leaning towards Erdogan or towards Kilicdaroglu. Nevertheless, a direction is already emerging: it is now considered likely that Ogan will declare his support for Erdogan. The nationalist was actually put forward as the joint candidate of the ATA alliance, which includes the Zafer party and the Adalet party (in English: Justice party).

The statements by his boss Vedat Öz indicate that Ogan will support Erdogan. “The ATA alliance is officially over,” he said on the pro-opposition channel Halk TV. “We didn’t set up this alliance to support the government, but to oppose it,” he added. Ogan’s decision will be respected, the leader of the Adalet party said. Both pro-government and pro-opposition media and journalists, citing their own sources, reported that the nationalist Ogan very likely wants to support Erdogan.

Türkiye run-off election: Ogan and Özdag want to hold separate press conferences

The journalist Abdülkadir Selvi recently reported on the government-related paper Hurriyet, Ogan will support Erdogan in the runoff. According to Ogan, the reason for this is the “support of terrorist organizations for Kilicdaroglu”. Like Erdogan, Ogan accuses the opposition candidate of having ties to terrorist organizations. Reason are contacts to pro-Kurdish party HDPwhich is seen by many in Turkey as the political arm of the banned PKK.

There is also a split between Ogan and Özdag. It is possible that while Ogan supports Erdogan, Özdag’s Zafer party will make a different decision. Özdag told Halk TV that he would hold a press conference himself on Tuesday (May 23) and announce who his party would support. He confirmed the dissolution of the ATA alliance. Ogan said something similar. “We don’t have to have the same opinion as Mr. Özdag,” he told the pro-opposition newspaper Sozcu. Despite everything, it is unclear whether Ogan voters will blindly follow an election recommendation. Apparently, these are primarily protest voters who could vote for Erdogan in the second round anyway. (bb)