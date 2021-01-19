Donald Trump’s term ends in a few hours. Even so, the president lets his allies feel the America First doctrine to the end.

Donald Trump’s presidency ends on January 20 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Punitive measures planned against the European-Russian pipeline project “Nord Stream 2”.

Donald Trump is making headlines with rumors of pardon and the lifting of entry restrictions.

Update from January 19, 2021, 7:05 p.m .: The American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Has China on his last full day in office because of the crackdown on the Muslim minority of the Uighurs of “Genocide” accused. “I have stipulated that the People’s Republic of China in Xinjiang, China, will commit genocide and crimes against humanity against Uighur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups,” Pompeo said on Tuesday. “These actions are an affront to the Chinese people and to civilized nations everywhere.” China and the communist leadership of the country must be held accountable.

Pompeo leaves office this Wednesday. That is why the statement is particularly explosive because the following Government of Joe Biden now with the aftermath and possible reactions China must handle.

Shortly before the handover: Donald Trump sends poison arrows to Europe

First report from January 19, 2021:

Washington DC – Since Donald Trump took over the office of US President in 2017, the 74-year-old seemed to have cared little about his relationship with his allies. His election slogan “America First” remains loyal to Trump, it seems, even into the last hours of his presidency. The subject of transatlantic tensions since construction began: the European-Russian pipeline project “Nord Stream 2”, at which besides Russian Gazprom group, the German companies Uniper and Wintershall as well as numerous other European companies are involved.

USA: Sanctions planned against “Nord Stream 2”

The Federal Ministry of Economics announced on Monday evening that the outgoing US administration would be under President Donald Trump sanctions against the project on Tuesday impose. That is affected Russian laying ship “Fortuna” and its owner, the Russian company KVT-RUS. The Trump administration informed the federal government and other European partners about this on Monday. “We take note of the announcement with regret,” said a ministry spokesman. The US administration of Trump firmly rejects the construction of the pipeline and already imposed Sanctions at the end of 2019 against the operators of lay vessels; Washington also threatened further sanctions against participating companies.

Donald Trump caused a sensation in the last days of his presidency

Even if the relationship between the EU and the US has cooled since Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Nord Stream 2 maneuver could detract from Trump’s domestic political problems. Not only that pending impeachment proceedings gives the president a headache, also because of his attempted influence on electoral officials and hush money payments to alleged lovers, Trump threatens legal hardship. He also faces further charges because of his instrumental role in the Storming the Capitol fear.

USA: Trump administration stirs up dispute over entry requirements at the last second

As if the transition between the Trump administration and his successor Biden wasn’t bumpy enough, the current president is causing further resentment. The White House said on Monday that travelers from the Schengen area, Great Britain, Ireland and even Brazil will be able to travel from the May 26th again enter the US. Joe Biden had made fighting the coronavirus pandemic one of his primary goals, so lifting the travel restriction should go against his agenda. His spokeswoman Jen Psaki made it clear: “Now is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel”.

The dispute over travel restrictions is just another example of Donald Trump’s vague agenda in recent days. It seems as if the current president is his successor Effects of his policies want to feel.

With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel. – Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 19, 2021

Donald Trump: What decisions can the President still make during his term in office?

Donald Trump announced a decision on Twitter before the social media blocked him: He would not be at the Inauguration of his successor Joe Biden take part. Since then there has been speculation as to where the president will spend his last hours in office. The speculation about Trump’s golf trip to Scotland was ended by Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, so his stay in Mar-a-Lago golf resort is most likely.

Whether the ominous list with the names of the 100 or so criminals who make up a pardon hope? Donald Trump has only a few hours left to decide on the numerous pardon requests that were sent to him during his tenure. Recently, the public appeals from Capitol riothoping for mercy from the president. As CNN reported that the President considered the possibility of a self-pardon, but rejected it because it was out of his mind “Admission of guilt” could be interpreted. (AFP / jf)