fromPatrick Mayer conclude

The CDU and CSU are apparently very nervous immediately before the 2021 federal election. According to a report, Markus Söder distributes against Wolfgang Schäuble.

Munich / Berlin – Because of the bad polls for the federal election 2021? There is obviously a crackling in the Union. CSU leader Markus Söder has defended Chancellor Angela Merkel against criticism from Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (both CDU). Schäuble had in Daily mirror explains that he sees Merkel’s decision to give up the CDU chairmanship in 2018 as a reason for the “close race” between the Union and the SPD – which currently still form a GroKo – before the federal election.

CDU / CSU before the 2021 federal election: Markus Söder apparently complains about Wolfgang Schäuble

According to dpa Söder is said to have said at a CSU board meeting in Munich this Monday (September 20): “What if” and all the “clever analyzes” that are now being carried out are now out of place. “But now it’s time to fight. And everyone should think carefully about what their contribution can be or what their contribution was in order to achieve mutual success, ”the 54-year-old Franconian is quoted as saying.

Merkel is by far the most popular politician in Germany in every ranking, the CSU boss declared, and clearly. That is why her appearance for the Union and for Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) is “a win every time, and not the opposite,” Söder is quoted as saying: “That is why we should be grateful that she is in our ranks.”

In the video: CDU / CSU – Markus Söder sees the first signs of a trend reversal

Schäuble’s message to Merkel was different. “I am firmly convinced that both belong in one hand: party chairmanship and chancellery. That has not been the case for almost three years, and therefore there is no official bonus. On the contrary, ”said the man from southern Baden Daily mirror. CDU Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet is now lacking the opportunity to say, “We are doing everything new” in the competition with SPD man Olaf Scholz.

CDU / CSU before the 2021 federal election: Armin Laschet instead of Markus Söder as candidate for chancellor

Also the image quotes Söder, and a little more strictly. The CSU boss is also said to have said about Schäuble: “I think it’s wrong to attack Merkel now – and very bad.” Background: According to the report, Schäuble was one of the biggest supporters of Laschet in the spring when it came to who for the Union in the federal election in 2021 on September 26th as a candidate for chancellor – the 60-year-old Rhinelander or Söder. Schäuble’s allegedly skeptical attitude towards the smaller sister party is said to be displeasing to the Bavarian Prime Minister to this day. (pm)