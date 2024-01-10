Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Richard Lugner with prominent guest Jane Fonda 2023. © Isabelle Ouvrard/Imago

The Vienna Opera Ball is considered a meeting place for Austrian high society. But this year it's raining cancellations. The boxes of these celebrities will remain empty in 2024.

Vienna – On February 8th, the Vienna Opera will once again be the venue for the largest annual ball event. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Vienna Opera Ball has returned in 2023. This year marks the 66th edition of the event, which is considered a meeting place for Austrian high society.

A central figure of the evening is the builder and reality TV star Richard Lugner, who, as one of the event's donors, has already invited a large number of well-known guests of honor to the ball. Last year, actress Jane Fonda was Richard “Mörtel” Lugner’s guest. However, she believed she was attending an opera performance and not a ball. Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have also been guests of the Lugner City owner in the past.

Opera Ball 2024 – prominent guests cancel

However, some of the regular guests will be missing this year. Loud Today The price for a normal stage box in 2024 is 14,000 euros, a rank box even costs 24,500 euros. The entrepreneur and film producer Klemens Hallmann, who usually has a box at the ball, will not use it this year. He will be on a family vacation with his wife and Germany's Next Top Model winner Barbara Meier at the time of the event.

In recent years, investor Ronny Pecik has been represented with several boxes, and in 2023 there were three. With often over 30 guests, he was one of the main actors of the evening. But he too will stay away from the ball this year. Even on Christmas Eve, boxes were supposedly returned OE24.

After hesitation, a regular guest returns to the Vienna Opera Ball – with guests of honor

The publisher Christian W. Mucha is a regular guest at the event and will take part again this year. After some hesitation he said loudly OE24 but still took a box. Last year he spoke out against the demonstrators at the Opera Ball, who described the ball as a provocation against working society. “I don’t intend to be embarrassed in the slightest about going to the opera ball,” said the entrepreneur.

Nevertheless, Christian and Ekaterina Mucha want to use this year's event for a good cause. Together with the entrepreneur Jasmin Soravia from Kollitsch & Soravia Immobilien GmbH, they invited managing director Hans Köppen and foundation board member Andreas Papez from Haus des Meeres as guests of honor. They want to offer them a platform for their commitment to sustainability, environmental protection and marine biological development.

Expect familiar faces among guests and debutants at the Opera Ball

You could also see familiar faces at the opening of the ball this year. 150 couples are allowed to open the opera ball with a waltz. In order to be allowed to take part, you first have to convince the jury at an audition. Maximilian Rosam, son of Falstaff editor Wolfgang Rosam, was among the candidates in October. Whether he was able to convince at the audition remains to be seen.

Debutants at the opening of the Vienna Opera Ball © SKATA/Iamgo

It is still uncertain who will be Richard Lugner's guest this year. The decision now rests with his daughter, Jaqueline Lugner. According to her father, the 29-year-old might even be able to take over the organization of attending the ball in the future. In addition to a ball companion, Richard Lugner is still looking for a partner at 91. It will be exciting to see which nicknames are left for a new girlfriend.

