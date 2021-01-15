ZThe Dutch government resigned on Friday two months before the next parliamentary election. The ministers of all four coalition partners agreed on this during their weekly cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at the press conference that he had handed over the declaration of resignation to the king. The decision was made unanimously. “If the whole system has failed, the responsibility can only be shared,” said Rutte.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The government thus drew the consequences of a scandal involving childcare subsidies. The authorities had reclaimed some large amounts of around 20,000 people, which plunged hundreds of people into dire straits. “The rule of law must protect its citizens from an overpowering state, that went terribly wrong here,” said Rutte.

Nevertheless, the government remains in office until a new government has been formed after the election. “We will do everything that is necessary to cope with the corona crisis,” said Rutte. He will seek the full support of parliament, in which the government no longer has a majority of its own.

Complaints were ignored

Rutte rejected the accusation that it was only a symbolic act. With the collective resignation one takes responsibility. He himself always “kept the laws”, said Rutte, but was “indirectly responsible for everything”. The 53-year-old politician has headed the government for more than ten years.









F + FAZ.NET complete

Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET.

Get F + now for free





Unlike the rest of the government, Economics Minister Eric Wiebes von Rutte’s right-wing liberal party VVD is leaving as minister with immediate effect. As State Secretary for Finance in the previous legislative period, he was responsible for tax and customs administration. During this time, the alleged campaign against social security fraud began, in which the authority wrongly accused citizens of tax fraud and in some cases demanded high five-figure sums.

Wiebes had just as little followed up on complaints as Lodewijk Asscher, the then Minister of Social Affairs. Asscher, meanwhile party and parliamentary group leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party, announced his withdrawal from politics on Thursday and thus waived the top candidacy in the upcoming election.

Aid system is to be reformed

A parliamentary committee of inquiry had ruled before Christmas that the parents had suffered “unprecedented injustice” and that fundamental principles of the rule of law had been violated. Those affected are to be fully compensated, as Rutte confirmed on Friday. His caretaker government wants to take care of that with all emphasis. Payments of 30,000 euros per family from a certain threshold had already been decided beforehand. The government has budgeted a total of 500 million euros for this.

Rutte also announced that the system of subsidies should be reformed as a consequence of the scandal. Six million Dutch people benefit in one way or another, and not just in childcare. But the system also invites abuse. Several large cases of fraud had created a climate in which Rutte and his right-wing liberals in particular campaigned to take full action against fraudsters.

As a result, even small formal errors when filling out the tax return were considered fraud. In addition, the recipients of subsidies have to estimate their probable income, which is especially difficult for people in precarious jobs.