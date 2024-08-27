Home World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Press Split

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is currently in custody. He is said to have previously been in Azerbaijan with a mysterious woman.

Munich – The founder of the messaging service Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France. Shortly before his arrest on the runway on Saturday (24 August), the CEO was said to have been out with a blonde woman. But now there is no trace of her.

Shortly before Durow’s arrest in France: Telegram boss with streamer in Azerbaijan?

This is said to be the 24-year-old streamer Juli Vavilova. In addition to Instagram The young woman is also active on the live streaming platform Twitch, publishing videos about video games and cryptocurrency. As the New York Post reported that she accompanied the Telegram boss on a trip to Azerbaijan. French data protection researcher Baptiste Robert, among others, claims to have discovered this.

Instagram story recaps show the 24-year-old was recently in the country. There is speculation that her social media posts may have revealed something about the Russian-born billionaire’s location. “It’s hard to say whether her posts played a direct role in his arrest, but if you followed her on social media, you could easily track Durov’s movements,” Robert told the newspaper.

Robert had X (formerly Twitter) compiled several pictures and videos of the two that they had published on social media. The recordings show that Vavilova and Durow were in Azerbaijan at the same time. For example, both shared pictures from the same car and the same shooting range. They are said to have also been together in Uzbekistan before. According to New York Post both live in Dubai.

After arrest of Telegram CEO: Mysterious blonde is missing

However, the young blonde’s family has not been able to contact her since the Telegram boss was arrested. The young woman is also no longer active on social media. It is unclear whether she was also arrested in France. A woman was also temporarily missing in Munich.

Durow will remain in custody until at least Wednesday (28 August). The French public prosecutor’s list of possible criminal offenses against the 39-year-old is long. The authorities accuse him of not doing enough to prevent Telegram from being used for criminal purposes.

The messaging service was founded in 2013 and is known for not handing over user data to authorities – even in the case of criminal offenses. In addition, disinformation can be spread unchecked. At the same time, Telegram promises complete anonymity, so that the app can be used by opposition members in the Ukraine War is used. (kas)