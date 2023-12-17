The voice of the well-known Surinamese singer Brian Muntslag echoes through party center Ocer when Desi Bouterse, chairman of the political party NDP, is suddenly thrust into the microphone. Glowing, he sings along with 'A change is going to come' by Sam Cooke. For his supporters, a promising start to the evening when Bouterse – dressed in the purple party colors – will give them 'instructions' according to the invitation.

Because what does Bouterse expect from his supporters when he hears the verdict next week in the appeal surrounding the December murders? It is historic that Bouterse was sentenced to twenty years in prison twice before in this case. According to Bouterse, the victims were planning to commit a coup and were “shot while fleeing”, a defense that he repeats this evening.

What is more striking is that this time the Public Prosecution Service has also issued an order for immediate arrest in addition to the existing judgment of the Court Martial. Now that this extremely sensitive lawsuit in Suriname seems to be coming to a climax just before Christmas, with Bouterse possibly behind bars, this is palpable in society. There is little evidence of the normally busy, festive December atmosphere in the capital Paramaribo. The streets are quieter, as if people are taking a wait-and-see attitude as the date of the verdict, Wednesday, December 20, approaches.

Brass band and barbecue

The Friday before the NDP meeting, Waka Pasi, an attractive promenade with wooden stalls and bars next to the Palm Garden, is almost deserted. “I don't understand why this sensitive hearing has to take place just before Christmas,” complains Iraina Monsels, who orders a drink at a stall. “I don't feel tense, but there is certainly not a festive atmosphere,” she says.

At NDP party center Ocer, the meeting, around half past seven in the evening on Saturday, gets off to a somewhat slow start. For the first hour, only some side seats are occupied. Then suddenly, one by one, buses with supporters from the different districts arrive, and the half-open party center fills up. Food stalls on site are doing good business. There's a brass band playing and the smell of roasted meat.

Also read

Witnesses about the December murders: 'December 8 hangs over my life like a gray veil'

Bouterse, with a number of his old comrades in arms such as Ramon Abrahams and the now visibly elderly ex-president Jules Wijdenbosch, watches how young talent performs on stage. Singers, poets and spoken wordartists present from their own work. Various religious leaders – Islamic, Hindu and Christian pastors – pray for Bouterse.

Meanwhile, a compilation of images from Bouterse's career is being shown on a huge screen: from army leader to president and the periods in between. Images of various hearings at the Court Martial and the appeal are also shown. And Bouterse's meetings with world leaders, out of a kind of nostalgia for the time when he was still president. The evening feels like a farewell, with his supporters paying him a kind of final tribute.

Anti-colonial rhetoric

Bouterse himself – who is known for his fiery and compelling speeches – initially looks cheerful as he sings along to the music of his favorite singer Sam Cooke. But once behind the rostrum he looks tired and exhausted. His well-known anti-colonial rhetoric is once again given plenty of space. He addresses the Netherlands about the fact that important documents from the 1980s have been locked up for a period of sixty years.

ex-president SurinameDesi Bouterse This political process should have no consequences for the country of Suriname, because the country is already in major problems

But he also warns the Surinamese justice system. “You see, this thing doesn't make any sense. That is why it is a political process, but this political process should not have any consequences for the country of Suriname, because the country is already in big problems. We therefore ask the magistrates to pay attention to that part that they may not have thought about. Because things could get out of hand here,” Bouterse sounds threatening.

The thousands of supporters cheer him enthusiastically with waving flags. “We come to listen,” says Bernice Landveld (45), a hairdresser who has been a member of the NDP for years. Bouterse now calls on his supporters from the podium to keep a cool head and keep the peace. “We are not going to make a mess, we are civilized people. It doesn't benefit anyone that things become restless, there is no point in things getting out of hand here,” says Bouterse, looking into the room from under his cap.

Supporters of ex-president Desi Bouterse express their support for the ex-president during the NDP meeting on Saturday in Paramaribo. Photo Ranu Abhelakh / AFP

Landveld, with her four-year-old niece on her lap, nods while listening. “No one wants unrest. But we will not allow it if Bouterse is locked up,” she says a little later. That is also what the packed room answers en masse when the moderator asks the audience whether they think Bouterse – who has been advised by his lawyer Irwin Kanhai to be present at the verdict – should or should not come to court. . “Do not come! Stay home!”, it sounds exuberantly. “Why should he come?” screams a woman in the audience.

There is a commotion and people take turns coming onto the stage. They grab the microphone, hug him and encourage Bouterse. They try to convince him not to go to the hearing. “Bouterse, we don't want to hear anything from the judge. Nobody locks you up. We are going to hermetically seal off the country,” a woman shouts.

Different signal

Bouterse may repeatedly call for peace and order this evening, but his supporters give a different signal. “Bouterse has always been a fighter, and he is the people's leader,” says one man emotionally after the meeting. Is this Bouterse's tactic whereby – if things get out of hand – he can at least absolve himself of incitement? And let his supporters do 'the work'?

In any case, the Surinamese authorities are already taking tensions and even violence into account, according to a leaked security analysis. To the anger of President Chan Santokhi, the document, which would have been known to only a handful of experts, ended up on social media. Things immediately spread very quickly there; Santokhi conducted a thorough investigation into the leak.

The Surinamese authorities are taking tensions and even violence into account, according to a leaked security analysis

The police describe in the document that possible violence can be expected from Bouterse's radical and most fanatical supporters – the so-called Boutists – if Bouterse is actually locked up. In addition, there are concerns that Bouterse may be in possession of quantities of weapons that were previously stolen from the army during his presidency. The analysis recommends additional checks at strategic points and additional security of specific locations, such as the court and surrounding area, as well as the president, his family and the judges.

This weekend there were extra checks in the center of Paramaribo and several suburbs. Heavily armed officers stopped cars and checked their occupants. Whether Bouterse comes to the hearing on Wednesday or not – he is not obliged to do so, because he has not been specifically instructed to do so – his supporters will in any case be there. “Let's come en masse to the courthouse!” Marcel Oostburg shouts from the stage to the crowd. The crowd cheers. There are fireworks and music. Bouterse hugs his supporters and then disappears from the stage – perhaps for the last time – between the waving NDP flags.