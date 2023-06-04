One last message, to let off steam and tell her pain to her friend. Giulia Tramontano had decided to leave Alessandro

“Alexander ruined my life”the last words written by Julia Tramontano to a friend of hers.

“Now I’m forced to return to the South after all the sacrifices made to leave it”. Giulia Tramontano, 7 months pregnant, had discovered the castle of lies of that man who had given her a son and with whom she lived. Another woman, a 23-year-old colleague who she had been seeing for a year.

Giulia Tramontano and the encounter with the other woman

Giulia had met her in a bar and found out everything. Not even her lover was aware of the truth about her relationship with her pregnant partner. They have found solidarity with each other.

He took courage and is came home to face himnot imagining that that would be the sentence for her and her baby.

Shortly before the crime, she had sent a last message to her friend, to let off steam with her. Alessandro Impagnetiello had ruined everything he had worked for, every glimmer of joy for the little Thiago. Shortly thereafter, that same man has them killed with three stab woundshid his body, tried to burn it and then left it behind a building with a sack on his head, as if it were garbage.

He feigned concern, kept texting her asking her to come back and ha reported her missing to the authorities. But his lies were soon exposed.

The confession of Alessandro Impagnetiello

Alessandro Impagnetiello collapsed and has confessed everything. He said he didn’t know the reason for his gesture, he felt stressed by managing two women. Even his lover had sent him away after discovering his lies. Not only that, he was also stressed because the rumor of the betrayal had now spread, even in the workplace. And so, he thought of get rid of that weighta pregnant partner and a child about to be born.

At the end of the interrogation, the investigating judge validated the detention, excluding cruelty and premeditation. No cruelty given the method of the crimeonly three stab wounds and no premeditation, contrary to what the prosecutor thinks, because web searches, on how to clean everything up and get rid of Giulia, would have been carried out in the vicinity of the crime.