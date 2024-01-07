“Mom, I'll be home in twenty minutes”: Patrick Mentil's last heartbreaking phone call to his parents, a few minutes before his death

There are many who today mourn the passing of Patrick Mentil, the 22-year-old former promising cyclist, who died two days ago in a dramatic accident in the Treviso area. Shortly before crashing, the boy had phoned his parents, warning them that he would be home in 20 minutes.

Credit: patrickmentil – Instagram

I am already several fatal road accidents occurred in these early days of 2024. A terrible one, for example, happened yesterday in Calabria, on state road 106, the so-called Jonica State Road.

Two cars collided head-on and four boys, all of them between 19 and 35 years oldtragically lost their lives.

The day before, thousands of kilometers away, in the Treviso area, in another front Patrick Mentil lost his life instead.

His name was known to all for his past as cyclist. In 2021, wearing the jersey of the Work Service Marchiol Vega, a team which, ironically, had also belonged to Davide Rebellin, had also raced the Giro D'Italia Under 23.

Credit: patrickmentil – Instagram

He had then gotten off his bike to start a new career as influencers And extreme winter sports athlete.

His young life, just 22 years old, ended in a few moments on Thursday evening, when he crashed his car against an SUV on the state road 348 in Gonio di Pederobba, in the Treviso area.

The last phone call to Patrick Mentil's parents

Credit: patrickmentil – Instagram

As told by his parents, Patrick had spent the afternoon in Pordenone with some friends for a work group.

Just before getting into the car, he had called his mother and had advised her that he would be home in about twenty minutes.

Instead of the young man's Audi A3, however, a police patrol arrived at the Mentil house Carabinieriwho have them informed of the tragic accident in which their son was involved.

Heartbreaking words, those spoken to the press by dad Walter:

He was a golden boy, the best son you could ask for. He was exquisite, exemplary: a true angel.

Patrick, as well as in the memory of those who loved him and who mourn him desperately today, will continue to live in the people who, thanks to him and the gesture of his parents, they will be able to continue living.

Patrick's mom and dad, in fact, have consented to the removal and donation of organs.