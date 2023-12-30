Shortly before dying, Giampaolo Morelli's mother gave him a letter in which she confessed the very heavy secret

Interviewed by Messengerthe Neapolitan actor Giampaolo Morelli he recounted his last year, full of emotions and twists, unfortunately not positive ones. In fact, in January his mother passed away. Shortly before dying, the woman gave him a letter in which she confessed to him that the man who raised him is not her real father.

The year that is about to end has not been a very happy one for the 49-year-old Neapolitan actor and director Giampaolo Morelli.

In fact, in January his mother passed away. Just before leaving, however, she left him one letter in which he confessed to him a heavy, important secret, which actually turned his life upside down.

The woman told her son that the man who raised himactually he was not his real father. But that the man who brought him into the world was another, a Neapolitan lawyer, very close to his family.

The story of Giampaolo Morelli

This man, says Giampaolo Morelli to Messengerpassed away in 2013 and he had always known the truth. While the one who he thought was his father is now 90 years old and had no significant reaction to the news, perhaps because he had always suspected it or also because he suffers from loss of memory and clarity.

Last December 20th the Neapolitan actor undertakentogether with his lawyer, the path judicial for the recognition of paternity. The goal is to make the necessary payments DNA testing with the family members of his presumed biological father and to ascertain whether the mother's words written in the letter actually correspond to reality.

He has no doubts. Both because he has noticed that he always has a large similarity with him, both because he has always been the same man present in certain moments of his life.

The decision to undertake this path of recognitionMorelli explained, is dictated by the fact that “he felt deprived of a father out of pure selfishness. Knowing that you have been rejected by the man who brought you into the world is an indescribable pain. Now I need to rediscover my origins“.