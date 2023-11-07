Home page World

From a family business to a global brand: Jörg Bucherer took over the business from his father and developed into one of the largest luxury watch entrepreneurs. The Swiss has now died at the age of 87. (Archive photo) © Imago

Under his aegis, his watches matured into one of the most respected luxury brands in the world. Now the entrepreneur Jörg Bucherer has died at the age of 87.

Lucerne – Only in August of this year did Jörg Bucherer pull off a coup when he sold his watch company to Rolex. It was to be his last: the Swiss died on the night of Monday (November 6th) to Tuesday at the age of 87. This was confirmed by several Swiss media, among others swissinfo.ch. The cause of death is currently unknown.

From a family business to a global power: Jörg Bucherer led through the crisis in the watch market

Bucherer led the family business of the same name into one of the world’s largest manufacturers of luxury watches. In 1977 he took over the business from his father and defied the declining watch market in Switzerland. Industrially produced quartz watches from Japan experienced a boom during this time, while brand manufacturers went bankrupt in large numbers.

Despite the strong competition in the industry, Bucherer expanded. In addition to the headquarters in Lucerne, he opened branches all over the world. The company is now represented in 36 locations in Europe and has 32 branches in the USA. The luxury watches are also sold in 10 stores in Germany.

The sales of Bucherer watches are estimated annually according to the handelszeitung.ch estimated at 1.8 francs (around 2 billion euros), the watch mogul’s private assets at around 2.2 billion francs.

Estimated private assets of over 2 billion francs

Jörg Bucherer remained childless. People who know him well assume that he has made provisions for the time after him. Most of his assets will probably go to a foundation. Jörg Bucherer was left without any offspring, which is why he sold his company in the summer of 2023. Close acquaintances are sure that a large portion of his fortune will go to charitable causes and foundations.

