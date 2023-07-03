In San Sebastián, Spain, a Polish-Dutch woman was arrested last month who had undergone sex reassignment surgery just a few days earlier. It concerns Lana S., the wife of the former accomplice of Joran van der Sloot. Transgender Network Netherlands is very concerned and, through contacts in Spain, is trying to ensure that the woman receives humane treatment in prison, a spokesperson confirms.

Lana S. and her husband Stan P. were arrested Friday night, June 10, following an Interpol investigation, this site revealed two weeks ago. According to the Basque police, the arrest was made at the request of the Dutch authorities. It is remarkable that both the Dutch police and the judiciary indicate that they are not involved in the case. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can only confirm that a ‘Dutch citizen’ has been arrested in Spain.

Very invasive operation

The Spanish police also cannot say on what grounds the couple was arrested. Constantia Oomen, a confidant of the two, is worried that little information is being released. She is particularly concerned about Lana. She underwent genital surgery four days before her arrest. See also Supervisor ACM starts investigation into tariff increase energy companies, fine is imminent

Such an operation is a very drastic procedure for patients. Recovery often takes months, if not years. Patients may experience mood swings, especially in the initial period. There is also a risk of complications, such as bleeding, dying tissue and urinary problems. Professional help should therefore always be available, say experts. The end result is only visible after half a year.

Uncle is not convinced. “I can’t imagine what hell she has to go through now,” she says. “It seems terrible to me to be arrested in another country after such a life-changing operation. This must be unbearable for her,” says Oomen. “I hope Lana gets medical and mental support. Otherwise I really fear for her life.”

TikTok

Lana and Stan got married in 2018 and live alternately in Valkenburg, Poland and Spain. On TikTok, Lana grew into a national phenomenon. She keeps her followers in her native language informed about her transition from male to female through various videos. It earns her hundreds of thousands of views. Her latest video, published in April, has been viewed almost a million times. “Lana is important to a lot of people,” says Oomen. “But she is vulnerable and fragile at the same time. Especially at the moment. It is incomprehensible to me that she was arrested. I don’t think there’s any evidence against her. Stan was the casino cracker, not her.” See also Ukrainian soldier tells how Russians are being killed in droves

The reason for the arrest, which was accompanied by “a lot of screaming and crying”, is still not known. It is known that Stan P. has made tons of money in recent years by defrauding and manipulating online casinos. He says so himself in audio conversations that circulate on the internet. According to Peruvian justice, part of the diverted income would have ended up on the account of Leidy Figueroa. Figueroa is the wife of convicted murderer Joran van der Sloot. It would be a total amount of 350,000 euros. P. came into the picture for this in 2018 with the justice system in Peru.

According to newspaper The Limburger he would even have been interrogated by the criminal investigation department in the Netherlands. This never led to an arrest.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: