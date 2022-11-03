Home page World

Of: Karolin Schäfer, Sophia Lother

Alongside Twitter boss Elon Musk, Donald Trump has also shared a conspiracy theory about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Now there is headwind.

Update from Thursday, November 3, 10:21 am: Elon Musk’s wave of changes in the short message service is met with outrage. In addition to the new payment model, many fear that hate speech and conspiracy theories will soon increase. That Network Contagion Research Institute tweetedthat there is evidence that “bad actors” are currently testing the boundaries. Accordingly, the use of the N-word increased by almost 500 percent within twelve hours. Many users and celebrities have now tried to draw attention to this danger with a hashtag – in a rather unusual way.

Suddenly, the hashtag “#TrumpIsDead” was trending. The comedian Tim Heidecker, for example, reacted to the conspiracy story shared by Trump about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. He wrote about it in one tweet: “Unfortunately, it sounds like Trump is dying here. I think that maybe he does too and maybe he has a very serious illness that he dies of. We don’t know, but it’s not good.” Many users jumped on it. One even manipulated a CNN-style article with the same headline. The Reuters news agency has meanwhile published a fact check in which CNN emphasizes: “CNN did not report this.”

Donald Trump during his presidency in August 2020. (Archive photo) © Alex Brandon/dpa

Shortly after the Twitter takeover: Elon Musk spreads conspiracy myths

First report from Sunday, October 30th: Washington, DC – Billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk has after a long back and forth Short message service Twitter bought after all. Shortly after his takeover on Friday (October 28), he caused outrage.

Musk shared a controversial article under a tweet from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. This is said to contain details of the recent attack on the husband of US politician Nancy Pelosi.

Elon Musk Shares Pelosi Attack Conspiracy Theory

Clinton had previously pointed out that the Republicans and their mouthpieces would spread hate and conspiracy theories. The US politician linked to an article by Los Angeles Times. It said that Pelosi’s alleged attacker had spread conspiracy theories from the far-right group QAnon.

Nancy Pelosis Husband had been the victim of a robbery. An attacker is said to have broken into the couple’s residence in San Francisco, according to police. There he is said to have injured 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer. The Chair of the USHouse of Representatives himself was not in the city at the time.

Elon Musk doubts police information about Pelosi attack

Musk didn’t seem to fully trust the police information. He posted a report from the Santa Monica Observer site under Clinton’s tweet. He wrote, “There’s a tiny chance there’s more to this story than meets the eye.”

The article he shared speculates that no one broke into the Pelosis’ estate. Rather, Paul Pelosi was drunk that night and had an affair with a male sex worker. There is no evidence for this thesis. The police clearly speak of a burglary.

Elon Musk: Twitter boss causes outrage with conspiracy theory

“Santa Monica Observer” thanked the Twitter boss for taking over the short message service – and for sharing the report. However, the source specified by Musk is not considered serous. Already for the presidential election 2016 between donald trump and Clinton, fake news has been spread. Hillary Clinton died and a double took over her presidential campaign.

Musk’s tweet was promptly followed by outraged reactions from the Twitter community. The exchange between Clinton and Musk “should destroy any remaining trust advertisers have in the platform,” wrote US author Molly Jong-Fast.

Elon Musk has already attracted attention several times with polarizing tweets

“Elon was tweeting nonsense long before he bought Twitter,” another user said, looking at Statements by the Tesla boss on the Ukraine war. Elon Musk would refer to “conspiracy theories and not actual evidence” with his tweet, commented another. “His freedom of speech means he can say any nonsense he likes.”

According to Musk, one reason for the Twitter takeover was the restricted freedom of speech. Most recently, Musk announced that he would release “anyone who has been banned for minor and dubious reasons (…) from Twitter jail”.

The new Twitter boss had already attracted attention in the past with provocative tweets. In February, for example, he caused outrage with a post he shared about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Alongside a photo of Adolf Hitler, the tweet read: “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a household.” Musk then deleted the tweet. (kas/slo/dpa)