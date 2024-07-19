Mexico’s Labor Secretary, Marath Baruch Bolaños, will continue to lead the ministry during the next administration of Claudia Sheinbaum, marking a course of continuity of the labor model left by the current president. Bolaños, who has been in charge of the Ministry for just over a year, will have to deal with requests from the United States to guarantee workers’ rights, as well as the promise of the next president to continue increasing the minimum wage, among other issues.

Bolaños, 38 years old, began his political career in 2016 when he occupied a seat as a deputy in the Constituent Assembly of Mexico City. A member of the ruling party, Morena, he joined the federal government in 2018 as a personal representative of the then Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard. His time at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ended in 2020, when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put him in charge of the social assistance program for young people within the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS). In June of last year, when the Ministry of Labor moved to the Ministry of the Interior, Bolaños was named his replacement.

López Obrador’s six-year term has promoted a new labor model, partly derived from the negotiations of the free trade agreement with the United States agreed before he came to power, and partly due to initiatives of his own party. The minimum wage has increased 116% since 2019, subcontracting of personnel has been limited, and the list of illnesses that qualify for disability has been expanded to include, among others, cancer, endometriosis, and depression. In addition, the number of mandatory vacation days has been extended.

Perhaps the most controversial labor reform is that of the pension system. Starting this month, beneficiaries will have a monthly pension equivalent to 100% of their last salary, as long as it does not exceed 16,777 pesos. The payment will come from a fund with sources that include private and inactive retirement accounts, which generated criticism among specialists, who also warn of the risk of compromising public finances in the long term. Bolaños will also have to sit down with businessmen to negotiate further increases to the minimum wage, a campaign promise by Sheinbaum.

There are still pending reforms that Bolaños will be responsible for. In February, the Senate approved raising the 15-day Christmas bonus to 30, as well as the “Chair Law,” which will guarantee the right to sit down during long work days. Now it is up to the deputies to vote; if they vote in favor, they would modify the Federal Labor Law. Also pending are paternity leave and the reduction of the work day from 48 to 40 hours.

Bolaños, who has a degree in International Relations from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), will also overcome the constant requests from the White House to review whether workers’ rights in Mexico are being respected. Last month, the US used a mechanism of the free trade agreement, the MEC, to request, for the twenty-fourth time, that workers be represented by their union leaders. These pressures have hit abusive union leaders, generating an unprecedented “awakening” among workers.

“We are experiencing a true revolution in the world of work,” Bolaños said in his short speech on Thursday after accepting the appointment. The official has a master’s degree in Latin American Studies and is co-author of the book Towards inclusion and equity in higher education institutions in Latin America: critical approaches to their regulations. “As with all actions of the government of transformation, including within the labor agenda, the well-being of the people of Mexico was placed at the center of decisions,” the official concluded.

