Due to the persistent heat, Curaçao has a reduced school schedule for the rest of the month. The island’s Minister of Education, Sithree van Heydoorn, announced this on Monday.

Last Wednesday, a shortened schedule was introduced for three days after the meteorological service declared code yellow. This means that primary school students can go home at 12 noon, instead of 12.30 pm. Most primary schools start at 7:30 am.

In secondary and secondary education, students can go home at 12.30 pm. Normally the day ends around three o’clock. In consultation with the meteorological service, it will be examined whether it is wise to return to the normal schedule in October.

The minister has also made one million Antillean guilders (approximately half a million euros) available for the purchase of air conditioning and fans. Many schools do not have air conditioning.

Curaçao has had periods of persistent heat since June, with temperatures of 34 degrees and more, where it is oppressively warm. Classrooms become so hot that teaching becomes impossible for teachers and students.

The heat does not only affect education. Since this week, garbage collectors have started collecting garbage at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. due to the heat. With code yellow, work in full sun, such as road or construction work, is not recommended.