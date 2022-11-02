They accompany us everywhere and occupy a privileged place in our pockets, and yet many people take advantage of only a residual part of everything that a mobile phone can offer. And we are not referring to sophisticated commands or using applications or shortcuts that require a learning curve, but rather simple functions that are hidden in the device settings and that can make our lives much easier.

What functions can already be activated on the mobile phone to make our lives easier? We are going to review some of the most useful for both Android and iPhone users.

A possible solution for presbyopia

One of the most unwanted consequences of turning years and exceeding certain ages is tired eyesight. Presbyopia makes it difficult for us to read and in the case of the mobile, moving the mobile away and frowning are just vain attempts to get out of trouble and that denote this circumstance. Can the consequences of tired eyes be solved in any way? Yes, increasing the font size:

Android: Go to Settings / Display / Font size and select the one that allows a normal reading of the screen.

iPhones: Go to Settings / Display and brightness / Font size and select the one that allows us to read; additionally, it can be further augmented by the functions of Accessibilitygoing to Settings / Accessibility , then select Display and text size.

How to easily read very small texts

Hand in hand with presbyopia, age does not forgive when it comes to seeing the composition of a jar of some food or the instructions of a device that has been purchased. As much as we frown and strain our eyes, there are characters that, due to their size, escape us. Here, the mobile offers a quick solution using the camera as an instant magnifying glass. How to activate it?

Android: The Google mobile platform does not have a function to use, but it can be replaced with the free application (freemium) Magnifying glasswhich even allows the activation of the flash to see small texts in low light.

iPhones: This device has a native function already activated by three presses on the power button; vision can be configured by zoom or brightness management.

Lose the fear of using Siri or Google Assistant for voice commands

Although no platform offers official figures, it is estimated that more than a half of US teens would rather use voice commands on their phones than type; a dimension that gives an idea of ​​what the future of the relationship with mobiles will be like. Why, then, is Siri or the Google Assistant not used more? It seems to be more a matter of habit. “Everyday actions such as setting a timer while we cook or calling someone can be done by voice,” explains Javier Lacort, editor and podcaster in Xataka.

But much more can be done out loud, efficiently and without the need to touch the screen; Here are some examples of the commands that would go after “Hey Siri” or “Ok Google”:

“Turn on ‘do not disturb’ mode”, to disable notifications.

“Lower the screen brightness.”

“When does (indicate the soccer team) play”

“Heads or tails” or “say a number from 1 to 10″.

“How much is 12 times 15″

“Call emergencies”, automatically calls 112.

Use keyboard shortcuts for repetitive data

How many times a week do we have to share our mobile number, ID, home address or checking account with someone? You can save a lot of time by typing these repetitive texts just once and have the systems type them for you using a short combination of characters. “They can be configured in the keyboard settings so that by typing “@@” our email appears, or “miiban” so that our IBAN appears”, explains Lacort.

To write keyboard shortcuts:

Android: In the Google keyboard, we will go to Settings / Dictionary / Spanish and press the ‘+’ button to add a sequence; in the first field, the text that is frequently used is written (for example, the DNI number) and in the second, the command that activates it (for example, “@dni”).

iPhones: You must go to Settings / Keyboard / Text substitution and press “+” to follow the steps indicated in the Android section.

A good tip, on both platforms, is to add an at sign before the sequence to remember to avoid accidental command activations (for example, ‘@mobile’).

Add the ‘magic button’ to the screen

The accessibility menu on mobile phones includes functions that go beyond those defined as standard and allows you to adapt the phone to the individual needs from each person. One of the best exponents is the Assistive Touch, a virtual button that Apple introduced to facilitate access to certain functions on the iPhone and that is also available through a third-party applicationon Android.

The spirit of this virtual button —which is displayed on the screen above all the mobile’s menus— resides in offering a customizable menu for the user with the most used functions. Why is it highly recommended to activate it? “You have, at a short distance from your thumb, the actions that are most used, such as the camera, taking screenshots or screen recordings, or even pressing the emergency button (which calls 112)”, explains Fran Besora, creator of the community in Twitter ‘Apple in Spanish’. How to activate it?

Android: Via free app (freemium) Assistive Touch.

iPhones: Going to Settings/Accessibility/Touch/AssistiveTouch.

