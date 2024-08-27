Ciudad Juarez.- The Ciudad Juárez Citizen Mobility Council outlined the actions that remain to be carried out for the full operation of the BRT-2 system, after having completed its first 100 days of operation.

The agency stressed that a decentralized area for adaptation to management, community participation, innovation, transparency, development and local needs has yet to be formulated, in addition to the formation of a trust for the segregation of funds, accountability, investment flexibility, long-term planning, administrative efficiency and investment attraction.

The semi-mass transportation system on this border, the citizen group pointed out, needs the design of clear policies for updating fares that lead to economic stability, adaptation to inflation and depoliticization of public transportation, justice and equity, adaptation to changes, fiscal responsibility, legal security, among others.

The Council noted the need for greater involvement of the Municipality to adapt to the local needs of Juárez, improve urban planning, increase responsibility and commitment to the project, strengthen intergovernmental collaboration with the State Government, generating investment to promote the use of public transportation in events such as Juangabrielísimo and Altares de Muertos.

It is also necessary to “improve road infrastructure: Synchronization and efficient operation of traffic lights, intersections such as those at Befer Street and Tecnológico Avenue (Hipermart San Lorenzo); Ave. de la Raza and Tecnológico Avenue, and those at Ave. Gómez Morín and Blvd. Francisco Villarreal, since these corridors require additional improvements in road infrastructure to optimize the flow of buses and vehicles and ensure road safety for all, in addition to placing traffic personnel at the most problematic intersections to reduce accidents and traffic jams,” the text indicates.

In addition, continuous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms must be established with daily patrols to correct deficiencies, identify areas for improvement and ensure that the BRT system meets international standards of quality and permanent irrigation in the city’s median strips.