Andreas Schmid

Temperatures are getting cooler, and with autumn comes the next wave of illness. Is Germany prepared for this? Some medicines will still be in short supply in 2024.

Lack of fever syrups for children, supply bottlenecks for antibiotics and painkillers. Last year there were problems with important medications. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wanted to improve the situation with a new law: the Drug Supply Bottleneck Control and Supply Improvement Act, or ALBVVG for short. What sounds complicated essentially provides for the following: Important medications should be more reliably protected against supply bottlenecks. At the moment, however, this does not always work.

Drug shortage: Shortages of almost 500 medicines

A response from the federal government to a request from the CDU/CSU shows that the problem has not yet been solved. It states, among other things, that “it remains to be seen how the regulations will contribute to the diversification of supply chains and what effects the regulations (…) will have.” The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) should submit a report on this, but not until December 31, 2025. “The results of this evaluation remain to be seen.”

According to the BfArM, there are currently supply shortages for 483 drugs (as of September 13). This figure is almost constant compared to the last wave of illness around half a year ago. So nothing has improved. It is also clear that, with a total of around 104,000 drugs approved in Germany, this is a rate of less than 0.5 percent.

Empty tablet blisters: This winter, too, there are drug supply shortages in Germany. © Christian Ohde/Imago

Painkillers, antibiotics, fever syrups: These medicines are in short supply

For example, painkillers such as Buprenorphin or Hydromorphone and antibiotics against respiratory diseases with active ingredients such as Azithromycin, Amoxicillin or ClarithromycinGermany is also dependent on imports, for example from China. Germany has become dependent on this; according to the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI), almost 90 percent of all antibiotics come from the People’s Republic. This also puts the supply at risk.

Active ingredients against high blood pressure such as QuinaprilHIV drugs with the active ingredients Abacavir or Emtricitabin. In addition Risperidonean antipsychotic that helps against schizophrenia.

There are also shortages of children’s medicines such as antipyretics or drugs for scarlet fever. There is also a shortage of the medicines used in chemotherapy. Riboflavin or the active ingredients Fluorouracil and Tamoxifenwhich are used to treat breast cancer. The federal government wants to prevent shortages here by classifying tamoxifen as a drug with a supply-relevant market concentration, as stated in the answer. This could promote the production of active ingredients in the EU through certain EU rules. This would stabilize the price and thus ensure better availability. But here too, improvements are not yet foreseeable.

Drug supply shortages: “Government is flying blind into the next shortage”

The Union is accordingly satisfied: “Karl Lauterbach’s bold promises were apparently just empty words again,” says the CDU/CSU health policy spokesman, Tino Sorge, to our editorial team. The law is ineffective. “Even a year after it came into force, the federal government cannot provide any information about concrete consequences and improvements. On the contrary, the answers to our minor inquiry often only refer succinctly to ongoing evaluations.”

The Union is assuming that there will be further supply shortages in the fall and winter seasons. There is a risk of a “hangover for many parents who need antibiotics or fever syrups for their children,” says Sorge. “The federal government is flying blind into the next shortage.” The Pro-Generika interest group is also not very convinced: “The anti-shortage law achieves almost nothing,” they told our editorial team. The law would not relieve the burden on pharmaceutical companies and would not solve supply shortages.

What are generics? Generics are medications with the same active ingredient as an original medication whose patent protection has expired. They are therefore copycat products that are based on already established medications. A well-known example is medications with the active ingredient acetylsalicylic acid. The original is called “Aspirin”. For consumers, it generally doesn’t matter which medication they use: generics must not differ from the original in terms of quality. Generics make up around 80 percent of medications.

One problem: Lauterbach’s supply shortage law only applies to about one percent of medicines. Accordingly, the extent of the shortages is unlikely to have changed much, warns the association. “The measures in the ALBVVG only address the tip of the iceberg,” they said in response to an inquiry. “It is not acceptable that only part of the problem is solved.”