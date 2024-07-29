Chihuahua, Chih.- The shortage of beans resulting from the low production recorded last year due to the drought, raised their price to more than 40 pesos per kilogram in the market, said Arturo González Ruiz, president of the Chihuahua State Agricultural Council (CEACH).

The leader of the agricultural producers explained that, in order to cover the demand for beans, they have been imported, however, since their price is not controlled as is the case with corn, in the last year it rose from 20 pesos per kilogram to more than 40 pesos.

Beans, he said, are not like corn, which is governed by the international market and maintains the same price in different countries, but rather is set according to supply and demand.

“Since there are no beans here, they are imported and those who import know there is a shortage, so they sell them for a higher price,” he said.

He recalled that last year there was very little production in Zacatecas, Durango and Chihuahua, which are the main bean producing states in the country.

“In the case of Chihuahua, practically nothing was harvested, only the irrigated hectares harvested something, but in the nearly 80 thousand hectares of rainfed land, some were not even planted and in those that were planted, it did not happen because there was no water,” he said.