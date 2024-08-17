The price of lemon in the city is not under pressure from the strike of packing plants in Michoacán, said the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Federico Baeza Mares.

The business leader said that he does not expect an increase in costs for the next 10 days, although he said “we will see if the situation is resolved.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Chihuahua State Agricultural Council (CEACH), Arturo González Ruiz, mentioned that if the strike in the packing plants of this fruit in Michoacán does not end soon, and is prolonged, there will be an increase in the price.

However, he ruled out that it could cause a shortage, because although Michoacán is one of the main producers, there are other growing areas in the country.

In self-service stores in the city of Chihuahua, the price of sour lemon with seeds ranges between 35.90 and 49.90 pesos per kilogram, and without seeds it is between $28.80 and $49.90 per kilo.

Despite the optimistic stance of Chihuahua businessmen, the Group of Agricultural Market Consultants considered that this strike will have short-term implications such as price increases, lower production and unemployment for thousands of workers.

Packaging companies in the municipality of Apatzingán, Michoacán, suspended work since last Monday and warned that they will continue the strike if insecurity and the extortion of workers by organized crime groups continue.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) reveal that in 2023, lemon production was three million 240 thousand tons in the country, that is, 4.5 percent more than the previous year.

This production is valued at 31,201 million pesos.

According to the specialized magazine Infoagro, the largest producer of lemons in the world is India, followed by Mexico and China. Michoacán is the largest producer of lemons in Mexico, while Veracruz is second in the country.

Between the two entities, they represent more than half of the volume generated in Mexico, specifically 54 percent. Third and fourth place go to Oaxaca and Colima.