Winter starts only on June 21, but in autumn it is already possible to notice sudden reductions in temperature that can affect Brazilians. In addition to seasonal flu typical of the season, low temperatures can affect national agricultural production and contribute even more to food inflation.

In the month of March alone, food prices rose 3.09%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), below the general inflation for the month of 1.62%.

The main fear of producers in the autumn and winter months is the formation of frosts, which can destroy entire crops in a few hours, as happened with coffee in 2021.

“There are crops affected by the cold and this answers the inflationary issue: vegetables, legumes, coffee, sugar cane, orange, corn, planted in Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul, wheat in Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná and beans in Paraná can be affected. . It is very common in São Paulo to have frosts in autumn and winter, and this has an effect on prices up to 15 days later”, explains Celso Oliveira, agrometeorologist at Clima Tempo.

The icy air masses coming from the South Pole advance over the continent and drastically reduce temperatures, which can influence the formation of frost. However, the temperature of the oceans, increasingly higher due to global warming, and even solar activity can help in the formation of frosts.

Oliveira says that frosts tend to be more frequent in the interval between El Niño and La Niña phenomena, the second in activity since 2021.

“We are in La Niña, but there is a possibility of a brief period of neutrality in the winter, which increases the concern about frost”, says Oliveira.

Frosts have a different impact on each crop: to affect coffee production, for example, a longer frost is needed and below zero degrees. Vegetables, which are more sensitive, can already be affected at temperatures between 5ºC and 6ºC. The time of exposure to frost is also crucial to the destruction of some agricultural crops.

Wheat

The war between Russia and Ukraine, two international wheat producers, has made the price of the cereal increase by 46.25% since the beginning of the conflict. If there is a frost in national wheat production, the price of bread will rise even more. One of the alternatives would be to import Argentine wheat, but the same problem can occur in the neighboring country.

“If there is frost here, there is also in Argentina, which supplies wheat and corn. The problem is that Argentina has frost at the end of winter. In Brazil, the problem is the frost between May and July. In Argentina, only plants from mid-winter onwards, otherwise the plantation is lost. Even so, it can be cold and harm wheat production”, emphasizes Oliveira.

Despite being a producer, Brazil imports wheat. In the South, wheat is from Argentina, but for the North and Northeast of the country, it is cheaper to import from the United States.

Russia is the world’s biggest wheat exporter and has been economically boycotted by the invasion of Ukraine – together, the two countries account for 29% of world wheat exports.

In Brazil, the largest national producers are Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná, which together produce 85% of the national wheat.

