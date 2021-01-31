BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has criticized the European Union’s strategy for purchasing corona vaccines. “It would have been good if Europe had ordered more vaccine. Much more than its own needs,” said the SPD candidate for chancellor of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Monday). In his view, such an approach would not have failed because of the money. “The EU Commission has negotiated the purchase of the vaccines. If the Commission had asked us for further funding, we would have transferred additional money to the EU.”

From the “vaccination summit” planned for this Monday with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Scholz expects clarity about how many citizens can be vaccinated in which period. “Vaccination is a top priority,” he said. This must now also be reflected in a concept. “It is not enough planning to want to include the general practitioners in addition to the vaccination centers at some point. That seems to be too much of a concept to me.”

Scholz considers the target set by the Chancellor and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to offer all citizens a vaccination offer by the end of the summer, as ambitious. “This is the promise made by the Chancellor and the Minister of Health. If I follow the current debate about vaccine deliveries and extrapolate them, we have to make a great effort,” he replied when asked whether he had any doubts that the goal can be achieved ./wn/DP/ fba