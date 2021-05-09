After eleven consecutive days of protests and less than a week of roadblocks in Colombia due to a variety of economic and social claims to the Government, some departments are facing shortages of food, medicine and fuel. Meanwhile, President Iván Duque announced a dialogue focused on regions to try to find a way out of the crisis. Many continue to demonstrate and distrust a negotiation with the Executive, which they accuse of breaching commitments acquired after the 2019 protests.

Colombia continues the most difficult days in its recent history. In addition to the worrying situation of violence and the complaints about alleged human rights violations by the security forces in the context of the protests, there is a shortage of supplies in some regions of the country.

The shortage of products, especially fuel, increases in Bogotá, the capital; in Cali and in the department of Boyacá, among others. The blockades on some of the main roads in the country by protesters have prevented the passage of trucks loaded with food and medical supplies to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

We emphasize dialogue with the governors and we have defined a work agenda. It is essential to lift blockades, the defense of institutions and the rejection of violence. Also, that we advance in vaccination and the protection of the most vulnerable population. pic.twitter.com/lbuZekhv79 – Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) May 8, 2021



At the end of a meeting this Saturday between President Iván Duque, governors and mayors, a joint statement was issued in which they asked to lift the fences that “are affecting millions of families, peasant producers, transporters, merchants and citizens in general”, they indicated.

Likewise, they asked “to guarantee the normal development of mass vaccination in the national territory, in order to protect the health and life of Colombians.”

The situation is getting more and more difficult. Even last Thursday the Ombudsman’s Office enabled 60 humanitarian corridors in 17 of the 32 departments of the country in order to allow food and medicine to pass, as well as transport to mobilize doctors and injured people during the protests against the Government.

One of the most affected cities is Cali, which in turn has led one of the worst parts of the violence during the demonstrations. There a humanitarian corridor was established since Wednesday to pass the essential elements.







The local newspaper ‘El Tiempo’, which cited economic unions in the city, reported this Saturday that in the third largest city in the nation there have been around 47,000 million dollars in losses so far, due to food that spoils while remaining stuck on the roads.

The problem extends to gasoline supply stations, since in several regions they have been violated, which has caused fuel shortages.

President Duque regionalizes the dialogues to try to solve the national strike

Iván Duque announced in the last hours an approach by regions to the dialogue table that he tries to promote at the national level to try to get out of the crisis. According to what was discussed between the president and regional authorities, as of next May 10, negotiations would be established between the departmental leaders, representatives of the national government, the unions, spokespersons for other unions, young people and leaders of the demonstrations, among others.

According to Duque, the objective is to cover the largest number of departments and from there to identify and scale their needs so that they can be attended to.

The Federation of Municipalities, which represents the mayors of the country, asked the Unemployment Committee to sit down to dialogue with the Government as soon as possible.

However, the path will not be easy. Since the head of state announced the dialogue table on May 5, the proposal was received with skepticism by those who oppose his policies.

The Indigenous Minga, for example, has ensured that the ruler “failed to comply with the agreements reached with the Indigenous Organizations and Peoples in relation to the Ethnic Chapter of Law 1955 of 2019 by which the 2018-2022 National Development Plan is issued ‘Pact for Colombia. Pact for Equity ‘and the multiple Indigenous Mingas carried out in 2019 ”.

These communities are also demanding an end to what they describe as “genocide against indigenous peoples”, due to the numerous murders of social leaders and human rights defenders, after the signing of the 2016 peace agreement.

The eleventh day of protests: with the support of the mothers of the ‘false positives’ and after the shootings in Cali

Although with less intensity than in the first days of the protest, the demands of various groups continue in the streets of various cities to demand measures against the government from the government. poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems, among other issues.

This Saturday the mothers of victims joined the demonstrations in the case called “false positives”, which is how the executions of civilians at the hands of the military are known, who presented them as combat victims in the internal conflict against guerrillas. even though these were not combatants.







They peacefully marched through the streets of Bogotá, along with groups of women’s rights defenders. “We as mothers, as women, as sisters, as daughters, we are saying that we do not give birth for war, we do not give birth so that our sons and daughters, or ourselves, are killed for protesting, for exercising the right, for asking for freedom, autonomy, a dignified life, good government, “said Claudia Rodríguez while participating in the protest. The Colombian Army carried out at least 6,400 extrajudicial executions between 2002 and 2008, a number significantly higher than previously estimated, according to the Special Jurisdiction for La Paz, which investigates the crimes committed during half a century of armed conflict between government troops and the ex-guerrilla of the FARC.

Meanwhile, in Cali, the demonstrations on this day also demanded clarification of the shots that took place almost simultaneously in at least three different points of the city, on Friday night. Videos disseminated by witnesses through their social networks showed that at least some of the shootings occurred from private vehicles and, subsequently, protesters found police uniforms inside the vehicles.







The protesters also continue to demand clarification for the alleged abuses by the security forces, which according to the NGO Temblores leave 47 people dead, of which 39 would have been at the hands of the public forces. For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office speaks of 27 deaths. In addition, the whereabouts of at least 379 people who disappeared after the mobilizations remain unknown, according to the Search Unit for Missing Persons in Colombia.

With EFE and local media