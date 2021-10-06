In just one year, the shortage of student housing has increased by 4,500. This brings the deficit to 26,500 in total, an increase of almost 20.5 percent. This is what knowledge center Kences writes in the National Student Housing Monitor (LMS), which appeared on Wednesday evening.

The fact that the shortage has increased so much is largely due to the corona pandemic. “Because of online education, more students continued to live at home,” Kences director Jolan de Bie says by telephone. “They are now moving into rooms, together with this year’s students. There are also international students who had not previously come to the Netherlands.” Finally, there was also a higher pass rate in the final exams, which allowed more young people to start a study.

Kences expects the number of students living in rooms to increase by about 57,000 people over the next eight years. The number of university students is increasing and they are more likely to live in rooms than college students.

According to Kences, 16,500 student residences will be built between now and 2025. “Even if all these student residences are actually built, the shortage of student accommodations will rise sharply,” says De Bie. The knowledge center advises municipalities not only to focus on new construction, but also to ensure that as many student houses as possible are preserved as such – and not, for example, are converted into family homes.

keep living at home

Due to the severe room shortages, some students choose not to study far from their parental home, because they fear that they will not be able to find housing locally. “This means a waste of motivation and talent,” says De Bie. The cities with the worst shortages were, as in 2020, Amsterdam, Delft, Haarlem, Leiden, Nijmegen, Rotterdam, ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Utrecht.

Rooms are also becoming more expensive for students: they currently spend 46 percent of their income on their rent, compared to 43 percent two years earlier. According to Kences, almost half of students living at home choose not to move into rooms because rents are too high. Furthermore, the number of studios, small independent houses, has doubled in nine years. As a result, students more often live in such a house, rather than in rooms.