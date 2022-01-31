Wf the ministries of the traffic light coalition have one thing in common, it is this: everyone wants to build. Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) wants three times as many wind turbines to be built per year instead of 450. Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) must renovate Germany’s dilapidated bridges and lay the fiber optic cables that are still missing in many places, Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) is to create 400,000 new apartments a year with solar systems on the roof. The only problem is that all of this requires skilled workers, and they are already in short supply.

A survey conducted by the FAZ among associations and economic research institutes shows that even the almost 100,000 additional apartments per year measured against the status quo could fail due to insufficient staff. The Central Real Estate Committee (ZIA) assumes that there is a lack of 45,000 skilled workers for this project alone – especially in the areas of sanitary, heating and air-conditioning technology as well as in structural electronics. The association’s estimate is based on an analysis by the German Economic Institute (IW Köln), according to which there was a shortage of 36,000 craftsmen in the real estate industry last year. Not included in these estimates is the energetic renovation of the building, for which additional staff is also required.

According to initial internal estimates, the IG Bau trade union assumes that between 80,000 and 100,000 additional workers will be needed for the housing offensive in the main construction and finishing trades. The Federal Institute for Vocational Training also comes to this order of magnitude in an analysis published at the end of last year: According to this, around 94,000 additional workers would be needed in the construction trades in 2025.

“We will run into a dramatic shortage of skilled workers if we don’t take more measures,” Minister of Economics Habeck warned in the Bundestag on Friday and spoke out in favor of more immigration, for example using a points system. In addition, it cannot be that 10 percent of young people leave school without a degree. “When we talk about a shortage of skilled workers, that’s the first task we have to tackle,” says Habeck.

Positive recruitment strategy required

That’s not enough for the CDU/CSU SME association. “The Skilled Immigration Act provides a good framework. But it is not yet practiced in administrative practice,” says MIT Chair Gitta Connemann. “Our embassies, Goethe Institutes and German schools abroad must be or become part of a positive recruitment strategy.” In addition, working in old age must become more attractive – for both employees and employers. There is “still an acceptance problem,” states Connemann. From their point of view, retirement at 63 should never have existed.

In the construction industry, the shortage of skilled workers will become even worse in the coming years, if only because of demographic developments. According to statistics from the Federal Employment Agency, the 15 occupations with the greatest bottlenecks at the skilled worker level are almost exclusively occupations from the construction industry or the upstream supply industries. Accordingly, there is a lack of employees in civil engineering, energy technology, pipeline construction and the production of building materials. Otherwise, only geriatric and nursing care make it into the list of shortages.



If the federal government wants to achieve its goals for decarbonization and digitization of the economy, it not only needs more skilled workers in construction and trades, as Axel Plünnecke from IW Köln warns, but also experts and skilled workers in electrical and energy occupations as well as computer scientists. Surveys by his institute at the end of November revealed that around 60 percent of larger companies expect the need for IT experts to develop climate-friendly products and technologies to increase over the next five years. By the end of 2021, however, around 40,000 computer scientists would have been missing, says Plünnecke, and many professionally qualified specialists in the electrical trades.

In addition, bottlenecks are also likely to arise where the federal government’s goals have to be implemented: in the municipalities. As Plünnecke calculates, the number of employees in the field of spatial development and planning has remained almost constant over the past five years. According to the coalition agreement, the duration of the planning process should be halved. “More staff is needed for this,” says Plünnecke, which he believes is “probably difficult to achieve”. One of the reasons for this is that in the public sector – and especially in the municipalities – an above-average number of employees are about to retire.

IT employees are missing everywhere

The consequences of a lack of staff in the public sector can already be seen today: The scientist refers to surveys by the state development bank KfW from last year, in which the lack of qualified employees was the most common reason for the sluggish digitization of schools in the municipalities is called. Well-qualified IT employees are often drawn to the private sector rather than the public sector because of the more attractive earning opportunities.

“Most of the affected professions are in the middle qualification spectrum,” says Enzo Weber from the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB), the research facility of the Federal Employment Agency. “Therefore, vocational training, which has lost its attractiveness over the years, must be strengthened.” He proposes special support for small and medium-sized companies in terms of digital equipment and teaching techniques. Vocational schools also need much more support.