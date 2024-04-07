Skilled workers are rare. That's why more and more companies are taking new approaches to finding staff. Four examples from practice.

Hai Duong Hoang brings food into the refrigerator in the kitchen of the Best Western Premier IB Hotel Friedberger Warte. Image: Lucas Bäuml

Not makes you inventive. This is also evident where employees are sought in a labor market characterized by shortages.

It's no longer just about nursing staff and IT specialists. Anyone who moves through the cities can see on vehicles, in shops, in front of restaurants and on billboards how many companies are desperately looking for workers or trainees. The shortage of skilled workers is considered a serious threat to the business location. “The IHK skilled workers monitor predicts a shortage of 523,000 skilled workers in Hesse by 2035. The demographic development with stagnating numbers of school leavers and a growing number of people leaving the workforce will exacerbate this situation,” outlines Kirsten Schoder-Steinmüller, President of the Hessian Chamber of Industry and Commerce.