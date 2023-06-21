SDaisy Wambui has been struggling through life with odd jobs for two years. The 25-year-old Kenyan from Nairobi, who speaks five languages ​​and studied business administration, helped with exhibitions and collected data for a census. Your former classmates feel the same way. Most of the time, they didn’t even get a response to applications, she reports. She has given up hope of finding a decent job in Kenya. Instead, she is now perfecting her knowledge of German at the Goethe Institute in Nairobi.

Claudia Bröll Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

Since the Chancellor’s state visit in early May, young Kenyans have been considering Germany as a possible emigration destination. Olaf Scholz and Kenyan President William Ruto announced a migration agreement. Germany wants to make entry and working conditions easier for skilled workers from the East African country. In return, the Kenyan government must promise to take back Kenyans who have illegally immigrated to Germany.