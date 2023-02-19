Patients who require psychiatric drugs in Nuevo León and throughout the Country They suffer from shortages of clozapine, lithium, methylphenidate, clonazepam and alprazolam, which have been in short supply for the past two months.

This is the most recent case of shortage in the current federal government that has affected, for example, treatments against cancer and HIV, and once again Cofepris is targeted, headed by Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell.

Just on Friday, the Mexican Psychiatric Association, the most important in the country, launched an urgent call to resolve this medicine shortage, which are even completely sold out in the main public and private distributors.

“This situation exposes a significant number of people with mental disorders,” the Association warned in a statement. “It raises the risk of serious complications, such as manic episodes, psychotic episodes, and risk of suicide.”

Patients diagnosed with anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia and depression are the most affected.

The psychiatrist Carlos Arnaud, former coordinator of the Nuevo León Chapter of the Association, explained that the Cofepris has not concluded a regularization process that he requested from Psicofarma, the pharmaceutical company that produces these drugs in the country.