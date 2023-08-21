The transition from fuel cars to electric cars means that there is not enough power.

This morning we already wrote that our cabinet’s ambitions to make the Dutch vehicle fleet greener are delayed because prices are absurdly high, but the message has now come in that there is not enough power. Have a nice Monday this.

Shortage of power for electric cars

We could write it in every article about electric cars: make sure the infrastructure is in order! An electrically powered car is of no use if there are no charging stations where you can draw power. It’s like ordering trains when there’s no track yet. And that infrastructure is not (sufficiently) ready and ready for the transition. The power grid simply cannot handle it (yet).

We are now seeing this in Overijssel and Gelderland, where installing a public charging station can take weeks to months. This is because the power grid cannot cope with the extra demand. Our government’s goal is that we will have completely switched over by 2050, by which time the fuel car will have been declared undesirable for the time being. From 2035, petrol engines may no longer be sold. But, then you have to be able to recharge. This will require 400,000 public charging stations over the next seven years. That is the assessment of the sustainability consultancy Over Morgen, they have recorded in it AD.

Too fast?

Perhaps the transition is going too fast and we should stand still. The Netherlands is doing quite well and the number of charging stations is growing steadily. But not enough and now the limits of the power grid are already in sight. The net must be made heavier to be able to handle all the posts, for example. Quite remarkable because when you give back to the network, with your solar panels for example, you are there may soon pay for return. Because the grid can become overloaded due to too much current. But the conclusion is and remains, the net must be prepared for the future.

Focal point elections

Car industry organization Bovag and Over Morgen therefore advocate making the preparation of the power grid a spearhead of the upcoming elections. To be able to realize the green ambitions, but also to continue to guarantee everyone’s electricity needs. That would indeed be nice.

We wonder aloud if this is the most important theme for the car industry during the upcoming elections…?

