Insufficiency of available resources, high prices and increased energy consumption, aggravated by the shortage of personnel, with a worrying crisis of healthcare vocations in crucial sectors such as emergency. These are the assumptions that are putting public health in a situation of serious risk of collapse with consequences for the regions they fear they could be “catastrophic”. The cry of alarm launched by Raffaele Donini, health councilor of Emilia-Romagna and coordinator of the regional health commission, in a letter to the health minister Orazio Schillaci and to the economy minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

“It is necessary and cannot be postponed to quickly plan an extraordinary and strategic intervention, not of a merely emergency nature, capable of proposing solutions, which can be readily implemented and suitable for immediately addressing the shortage of healthcare personnel and the financial crisis of which, for now three years pay the Regional Health Systems”. “This situation – says Donini – will lead to catastrophic consequences for the public health service. The economic-financial sustainability of health budgets is strongly compromised by the insufficient level of funding of the National Health Service, by the failure to finance a significant portion of the expenses incurred for the implementation of measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and for the implementation of the vaccination campaign”. The first months have passed since the inauguration of the new Government chaired by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the process of drafting the Budget Law for the 2023 financial year and the multi-year one for the three-year period 2023-2025 has concluded , the Regions remind.

“We therefore trust and hope that the conditions exist to be able to structure a path of loyal collaboration and constant institutional confrontation and to address some essential issues for the protection and financial sustainability of our public and universal healthcare system”. Already during the session of the Health Commission on 10 January, all the Regions and Autonomous Provinces registered “extreme concern” for the dramatic situation in which the Regional Health Systems find themselves both for the significant criticalities of the Regions ordinary statute that for the specific needs of the Regions with special statutes and the Autonomous Provinces.