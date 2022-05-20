Shortage of nurses Yet another way to attract caregivers: The new company is offering shares to nursing home employees

An additional carrot is intended to increase the caregivers’ commitment to work.

New the care company attracts caregivers by, among other things, offering shares to its employees on a salary basis.

Hoivamme, a company in the housing and care services sector, says that the company offers caregivers the opportunity to hold shares in the company free of charge after a year of employment. The participation is voluntary for employees and does not require capital or a bank loan. The participation ends at the latest at the end of the employment.

Dividends can therefore be received at the earliest after one year of employment.

“Realistically, we’ve been thinking that it could be an extra about a month’s salary a year. But it all depends on the results, ”says the founding partner Carita Koivisto.

An additional carrot is intended to increase the caregivers’ commitment to work. However, pay is one of the motivating factors for employees, Koivisto says.

“Such systems already exist in many sectors, but not in the care sector. We wondered why not. ”

Corporate according to employees will own 49 percent of the company’s stock. The shares do not bring seats on the Board.

The new company will initially offer enhanced service housing for those in need of round-the-clock care and lighter service housing for regular assistance.

The first Hoivamme care home will open in Mäntsälä in September, and the following sites are under construction in Kuopio and Nurmijärvi. Other sites are planned. Later, the company plans to expand to provide supported service housing.

HS On Friday, the social and health services company Onni also said that it offers its employees discounts on liquor and fast food restaurants, among other things.

The temptation sparked a debate over, among other things, why not aim to increase carers ’pay and employee well-being instead of different benefits.

Shortage of nurses effort on both the private and public sides. The nursing organizations rejected the municipal settlement proposal May 11.

Tehy and Super began preparing for mass layoffs. These are to be implemented at the earliest when other collective agreements in the municipal sector have been agreed.