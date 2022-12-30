Almost at the end of the year, one in four medicines required by the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) has not been delivered to the hospitals and clinical units where they should be available.

According to drug supply figures of the Institute, with a cut-off date of December 26, the insabi it had requested 557 million 736 thousand 44 pieces and had received 416 million 319 thousand 831, that is, 74.7 percent.

The missing 25.3 percent is equivalent to 141 million 416 thousand 213 units that correspond to one thousand 874 keys that, despite having been acquired, have not been sent from the distribution centers to the medical units applicants.

The data establish that Coahuila registers the greatest shortage, since 13 million 88 thousand 132 pieces have been requested in the entity and 6 million 859 thousand 139 have been delivered, that is, a shortage of 47.6 percent.

It is followed by Zacatecas, where 16,337,119 pieces have been ordered and 10,146,136 have been delivered, a deficit of 37.9 percent.

In third place is Nayarit, which has required 4 million 463 thousand 78 units and 3 million 9 thousand 940 have been delivered, which results in a

shortage of 32.6 percent.

Michoacán is the fourth state with the highest

delay in drug deliveryWell, of the 37 million 821 thousand 131 boxes requested, it has only received 25 million 830 thousand 260, which constitutes a shortage of 31.7 percent.

Puebla ranks fifth among the entities that have struggled the most to cover their drug demand, since of 31 million 75 thousand 985 requested they have received 21 million 505 thousand 729, which represents 30.8 percent of

out of stock

In an attempt to alleviate the problem of shortages and reduce drug costs, the Health Sector signed an agreement in 2020 with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to make consolidated purchases of medicines and improve their distribution.

However, according to the Institute’s own figures, there is not a single entity that does not register a deficit in the

drug supply.

The entities that register less shortages are Chihuahua, with 5.8 percent; Tamaulipas, with 5 percent; Nuevo León, with 1.9 percent; Aguascalientes, with 1.8 percent, and Guanajuato, with 0.9 percent.

On Tuesday, the

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador insisted on his promise to improve the healthcare system at the level of the Nordic countries and assured that in 2024 this goal will be achieved.

“We are going to have a public health system like Denmark’s, where medical care, medicines, are free,” he said.