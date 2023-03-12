Patients with respiratory diseases in Monterey they are struggling to get their medications.

Pulmonologists from the City warned that since the end of last year some of the main drugs for this type of ailments have been in short supply, especially those that soothe coughs, due to shortages in pharmacies and contamination.

“There is a shortage of all medicines that we use at the respiratory level,” said Gabriela Cantú, a pediatric pulmonologist at Doctors Hospital. “It is a problem that we have been experiencing since the beginning of autumn winter.”

The problem is a combination between lack of supply from laboratories to pharmacies and the high demand for such drugs, which are mainly those containing codeine, dropropizine and bromhexine.

In a tour of some pharmacy branches, EL NORTE found that some of these drugs are not available or in very small quantities. The employees assured that since the beginning of the year the laboratories have stopped supplying or do so for periods.

“It’s in out of stock”, said an employee of a pharmacy in the Obispado area. “They send a batch, it runs out and it takes time to send another batch.”

According to pulmonologists, the shortage has worsened because the demand for these drugs has increased for two reasons.

On the one hand, they explained, it is still peak season of viral infections and to that is added that the poor air quality causes the clinical picture to be complicated or prolonged for a longer time. What has been seen the most is an accentuated and lasting cough.

“Are you inhaling irritating particles over an infection you already had,” said pulmonologist Abelardo Elizondo Ríos.

“It’s never going to end reduce inflammation in your respiratory tract.

If not treated properly, Elizondo commented, these patients can develop pictures similar to asthmatic crisis. And the risks are greater for patients who already have lung diseases such as asthma, COPD and lung cancer.

In his practice, pediatric pulmonologist Enrique Villarreal Castellanos, from the TecSalud Institute of Pediatrics at the Zambrano Hellion Hospital, sees some 100 pediatric patients each week with a persistent cough.

When he has asked in the pharmacies about the cause of the shortage, they have told him that there are shortage due to a problem in the production line.

“As there is little distribution, what they have in stock runs out and there is a quick shortage,” he said.

Caution

Noting that 80 percent of cough medicines are taken without a prescription, the pulmonologist Elizondo asked not to self-medicate.

The general recommendation of doctors is to avoid physical activities in the open air when there is a respiratory disease and in the case of children, not to send them to school in order to stop the chain of infection.