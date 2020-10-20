Gilles Bonnefond, president of the Union of dispensing pharmacists’ unions (USPO), pharmacist in Montélimar, said Tuesday, October 20 on franceinfo that there is “a return to adherence to vaccination” against influenza among the French in this period of health crisis linked to Covid-19. “We have already vaccinated almost five million French people in less than five days. This is almost half of what was done all last year”.

On the other hand, the laboratories do not seem to follow the movement: “If the laboratories do not speed up deliveries at the end of the week, there are 70% of pharmacists who have no more vaccines”. For Gilles Bonnefond, “To leave a time of interruption of supply of vaccines is unacceptable”.

franceinfo: Are pharmacies out of stock of influenza vaccines?

Gilles Bonnefond: About 50% of pharmacies are starting to have very low stocks and sometimes downright zero because they expect additional deliveries from laboratories and whose stocks today are in laboratory fridges instead of being in pharmacists’ fridges. So, the laboratories will have to accelerate the delivery to prevent pharmacists from being able to vaccinate any more and patients waiting for vaccines hoping to have them, which is not acceptable. Very clearly, if the laboratory does not speed up deliveries at the end of the week, there are 70% of pharmacists who have no more vaccines. Allowing an interruption of vaccine supply is unacceptable. We will explain to the population that we will have to wait a little while hoping that the promised deliveries will be there. But we cannot, when we are in the field of health, and that we are in the field of prevention, with a health risk such as not to have a rapid reaction from the pharmaceutical laboratories.

15 million doses ordered by health authorities, is that enough?

If we have the 15 million doses, that will be more or less sufficient. We have to be sure that these 15 million doses are available. The State is mobilizing to recover doses on the European market for the month of December. I am waiting to be sure that the laboratories have indeed marketed additional doses. He had planned to put 20% more than last year. I would like to be sure that these doses are available in pharmacies throughout the period and possibly, that they are not left elsewhere either. I know the hospital has recovered doses and it’s great that health professionals are getting vaccinated a lot more than last year. And that is also the second good news, in addition to the elderly patients who have a care voucher and who need to be vaccinated, that too is the other good news. But I am waiting to see the number of doses that will actually be available in pharmacies. I hope that these doses have not gone away, for example in companies, whereas, in companies, the personnel who are vaccinated do not have priority over the elderly or people with chronic pathologies.

Do you see a lot of low priority people in pharmacies who want to be vaccinated?

Very few people. I think the French have respected the instructions. That too is reassuring. We can see that when there is a danger to public health, contrary to popular belief, the French listen to the instructions of the public authorities. These are priority people who came in a very, very, very large majority. So, we do not have to worry about the uptake of vaccines by the population that is not the target.

Do you feel that the French want to be vaccinated more?

Yes, very clearly, since we have already vaccinated almost five million French people in less than five days. This is practically half of what was done all last year during the whole vaccination campaign. It is a return to adherence to vaccination, a return to prevention. And that is good news in view of the arrival of new vaccines against Covid-19. This is at least the positive side of this epidemic, it is that we find the French in prevention and that is a good thing.